New Zealand’s First Socially Sustainable Hotel Re-opened By Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

On Thursday 5 August Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited YMCA’s Hotel Give to officially re-open the newly refurbished hotel in the centre of Ōtautahi Christchurch, where 100% of the profits are reinvested back into the community.

The first hotel of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand, Hotel Give is a unique social enterprise. All of the profits are reinvested back into the programmes and services that the YMCA offers vulnerable members of the community. Services such as a 24/7 youth technology centre, programmes for adults with special needs and disabilities, and rehabilitation programmes for older adults and those suffering from illness or injury via the YMCA’s specialist fitness and wellbeing team.

The Prime Minister said that Hotel Give is “a facility that will be able to help sustain some of the amazing work that the YMCA does. A true social enterprise that is providing beautiful spaces and flexibility, I absolutely believe there is a need here and it will be in hot demand.

People feel like doing good with their money; making choices that give back to communities, whether it’s a community they are visiting or a community that they are connected to – that’s exactly what this space will do.”

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel spoke to the YMCA’s proud tradition of playing a key part in making the city welcoming and relevant to young people and the opportunity ahead.

“The city is making real progress, and if there is a project which defines the word regeneration, then this is it. And it’s only Stage 1.



Reinvesting the profits of Hotel Give in a maker-space environment that will encourage our young people to explore possibilities that they may not have otherwise considered is a powerful message to send everyone who stays here. By staying at the hotel, you are literally investing in the future,” said Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

YMCA CEO Josie Ogden Schroeder highlighted the socially sustainable model of the hotel. “All profits are redirected into supporting people to meet their goals, particularly those who would otherwise not have the opportunity.”

“We see the concept of Hotel Give as abundance in action – a flagship for social enterprise and an inspiration for other social entrepreneurs. Each person who chooses to stay with us is choosing to support better outcomes for young people and the community through the YMCA’s services.”

Supported by the government’s COVID-19 Infrastructure Recovery Fund, the hotel refurbishment is extensive. Improvements include the building being brought up to over 90% of the Building Code, re-plumbing, re-wiring, double glazing throughout to improve on environmental and energy efficiencies, along with a full aesthetic makeover.

The YMCA has provided accommodation to a diverse customer group for many years with a focus on domestic travellers coming to Otautahi Christchurch. The government funding has provided the opportunity to refurbish the accommodation and meet the needs of this market even more, with enhanced disability access and better amenities for groups.

The YMCA now moves onto the second stage of the project, which entails the development of a new building on their site. The new community hub will house a licensed preschool, a 200-seat black-box community theatre, health and wellbeing spaces, education facilities for young people, dance and movement studios, and a range of support tenants including general medical practice and physiotherapy.

| YMCA City Site Development

The YMCA Christchurch has been allocated $43 million to undertake a major redevelopment on their central city site, with a central goal to make a tangible difference to children, young people and their families.

| YMCA Background

Since 1862, the YMCA has been benefitting the young people of Christchurch through a range of education and leadership programmes. The YMCA has cultivated the environment and opportunities that youth need in order to learn, thrive and grow into a generation of strong leaders. Alongside our youth focus, the YMCA takes pride in being a place of growth and opportunity for all members of our local community, including older adults and people with disabilities.

| Hotel Give Mission Statement

The YMCA’s newly refurbished accommodation offering in central Christchurch, Hotel Give is an important part of the YMCA’s charitable success. Hotel Give is unique in that we direct our profits back into programmes and services that help members of our community in need. Your decision to stay with us ultimately means that we are able to do what we do best – delivering positive social outcomes for the communities of Christchurch.

