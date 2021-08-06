Good Behaviour Could Have Saved Cattle Tragedy

"There is often a lack of understanding of issues to be aware of when walking or cycling in rural areas, especially on farms. This situation was tragic for both the cattle and the farmers as well as the mountain bikers," says Walking Access Commission chief executive Ric Cullinane.

The New Zealand Walking Access Commission Ara Hikoi Aotearoa is the Crown agent that specialises in conflict over recreational access to the outdoors.

Cullinane says the stock accident could have been avoided. "It’s important to take the most cautious approach if you’re unsure while on private land." The Outdoor Access Code has more information.

"We’d advice the landowners to contact us so we can find a sustainable long-term solution to this tragic accident that helps everyone and gets the community working together."

© Scoop Media

