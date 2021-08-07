Te Ao With Moana Talks Gangs – On Māori Television

6 HERETURIKŌKĀ / August 2021

Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series, TE AO WITH MOANA, devotes an hour-long special to the issue of gangs in New Zealand this Monday 9 August 2021 at 8.00 PM.

Host Moana Maniapoto says the show will ‘dig beyond the sound-bites’ through interviews with past and present gang members Poutawa Kireka and Paula Ormsby as well as politicians, community leaders and advocates.

“National and ACT accuse the Government and police of cosying up to gangs yet one gang has found unlikely allies in two former politicians,” says Maniapoto.

“While some gangs say they are changing, many New Zealanders believe all gangs and all gang members are part of an organised crime ring involving meth - how true is that?

“And with the biggest drug bust this century happening recently, have gangs lost the good faith they’ve tried to create with the public and their new allies?”

· Wi Waikari on gang prospects today: “You can get starter packs today, along with your patch.”

· Jenny Manuera on gang loyalty: “They swap gangs like they swap their underwear.”

· Jared Savage on gangs and meth: “It’s almost like a multi-national coming in and setting up at their branch office.”

· Fete Taito on how gangs began: “State care.”

· Liz Makalio on gang women: “I went to my first mob party when I was 13-years-old.”

· Tracey McIntosh on being tough on gangs: “It’s tough on children.”

· Eugene Ryder on gangs and criminals: “Not all gang members are criminals, not all criminals are gang members.”

· Genesis Te Kuru-White on gangs and labels: "I don’t see myself as a gang member."

Join Moana Maniapoto on a special edition of TE AO WITH MOANA – screening on Māori Television this Monday 9 August 2021 at 8.00 PM.

