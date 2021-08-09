Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way Festival 2021 Announces To The Front!

Monday, 9 August 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Flying Out Music

For the second year, Girls Rock Aotearoa will bring the magic to Pitt Street Church Sunday School for an All Ages Event

The To The Front All Ages Stage is a great opportunity for our All Ages audience to have a little slice of the Others Way experience in a safe and alcohol-free environment, with select Others Way headliners performing alongside some of the Girls Rock/To The Front artist alumni.

Stay tuned for the full To The Front line up announce.

To The Front tickets on sale now from Flying Out at flyingout.co.nz or via Undertheradar.
 

Pitt Street Church, Sunday School Stage 

All Ages 

Wheelchair accessible 

Doors: 4.30pm 

First Act: 5.00pm

Ends: 9.00pm

For one night only, The Others Way Festival will take over Tāmaki Makaurau's Karangahape Road district this September for Auckland's most exciting music festival, and street party of the year! 

The 2021 edition of the boutique multi-venue music festival features some of Aotearoa's best emerging and established musical stars. As the festival line-up is continued to be revealed in the coming weeks, music fans can expect bigger and better with new venues, additional stages and a few surprises set to delight!

The Others Way has become a keystone event on the late winter calendar for music lovers, as well as one of the busiest nights of the year for Auckland's treasured musical hub, Karangahape Road. Every year, the festival has sold out, a testament to Aotearoa's world-class independent live music scene and its passionate community. 

"The 2021 festival is a chance for us all to get together and celebrate New Zealand music and celebrate the ability that we can put this on again after the disappointing cancellation of the 2020 festival." - Matthew Davis, Flying Out.

Delve deeper into these artists and get yourselves familiar with the talent performing The Others Way Festival 2021.

Artists performing in alphabetical order are: Anthonie Tonnon | Babe Rainbow | The Beths |  Cable Ties |  Carnivorous Plant Society | The Coolies | Daffodils | DARTZ | Data Animal | Dead Famous People | Fazerdaze | Fimo | Francisca Griffin & The Bus Shelter Boys | Fur Patrol | The Fuzzy Robes | The Golden Awesome | Grecco Romank I Guardian Singles | Jakob | Jay Clarkson & The Containers | Jazmine Mary | Joe Ghatt | Juno Is | Kamahumble | Lawrence Arabia plays Chant Darling | Merk | Night Lunch | Theia | Phodiso | Phoebe Rings | The Plague | Pollyhill | Princess Chelsea | Proteins of Magic | Recitals | Repairs | Soft Plastics | Space Waltz | Stella Donnelly | Sulfate | Surprise Chef | Team Dynamite | Transistor  | Voom 
 

Festival tickets on sale now from Flying Out at flyingout.co.nz or via Undertheradar 

 

