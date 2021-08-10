NZFW Celebrates Designers Who Are Making A Difference In Its Opening Show

To celebrate the positive impact New Zealand designers are making around the world when it comes to empowerment, ethical practices and conscious living, New Zealand Fashion Week 2021’s opening show will showcase six labels who are leading the way.

Taking place on Tuesday, 24th August at 10.30am, the Sustainability Show will shine a light on some of New Zealand’s most inspiring and empowering designers as they share their craft on the runway.

Dame Pieter Stewart, managing director of NZFW: “In our 20th year there is no better show to open the week than one that focuses on responsible business models. The six labels participating in this opening show all have a true passion for their craft and the positive impact they are making in people’s lives is fantastic.”

Nisa, founded by Elisha Watson, is an ethical underwear, swimwear and activewear label based in Wellington. After quitting her job as a lawyer, Watson set up a sewing workshop to provide employment opportunities for women in the refugee and migrant community. Nisa’s talented seamstresses could sew anything, but it was decided that they would focus on basics as it’s something people genuinely need that brings joy and comfort to the wearer.

For Watson, being part of the sustainability show at Fashion Week is a big opportunity to stand alongside other impactful brands and show Kiwis that ethical is beautiful. "Style and sustainability go hand in hand - there's no need to sacrifice one for the other when there are such amazing brands on the market that do both so well. We're so excited to launch our very first activewear collection on the runway this year - it's all made in our Wellington workshop from recycled materials, and of course is absolutely stunning."

Holi Boli, an ethical women’s clothing manufacturer and fashion label, started by Ana and Daniel Wilkinson-Gee following a visit to India in 2006 will also feature in the sustainability show. The couple’s strong drive to see rural woman given the skills and opportunities to lift themselves into better standards of living led them to move to Odisha, India to bring this dream to life.

Now employing 21 women (and growing) and having trained a further 170 in design and sewing, Holi Boli is making a real difference in the lives of women in India. The collection of quality, eco-friendly women’s clothing is sold globally online and with retail stockists in New Zealand.

Ana Wilkinson-Gee, director, founder and designer commented: "We're excited to be showing Holi Boli at NZFW for the first time. It's been a challenging and transformative year resulting in increased empowerment for our seamstresses in India, as well as seeing the creation of our first NZ-made collection. We look forward to sharing this work in the Sustainability Show and bringing awareness and honour to our garments makers."

Start-up clothing brand, Tonic & Cloth, founded by Jodie Woods, is a clothing brand with a heart for empowering women. Using natural fibres from silk and linen to GOTS certified organic cotton, organic denim and Eucalyptus Tencel all of their designs allow women to truly be themselves.

“I want women to feel beautiful and strong in our clothes, no matter what they face each day. And I want those that make our clothes to be empowered and honoured through the process,” says Woods.

Tonic & Cloth partner with the empowering Holi Boli sewing house to create their collections, as well as manufacturing in beautiful Aotearoa.

Never intended to be a clothing brand, ReCreate began as an idea to provide fair employment for women in the marginalised community of Dey Tmey, Cambodia. Founded by Erica Gadsby in 2013, ReCreate provides opportunities for training and personal development within their Dey Tmey workshop and through production partners in Cambodia, empowering people to provide for themselves, their families and their futures.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our brand. It is our absolute priority to empower the people who create our garments, as well as ensure that we’re making the best possible decisions for the environment at every step,” says Erica Gadsby. “We aim for complete authenticity and transparency in our approach to making clothing. It’s not only about designing clothing that makes women look good… we also want them to feel good, knowing that their garment has made such a positive difference in somebody else’s life.”

Sonia Therese Design came about following the devastating Christchurch earthquakes. Finding purpose in making beautiful and meaningful adornment from broken things - broken wood, recycled metals, bio-resins, Sonia taught herself how to make what her mind imagined.

Discovering the gift of storytelling, infusing powerful legends and wisdom of her ancestors into the pieces she makes - specifically the stories of her Māori tīpuna.

Each piece of jewellery is lovingly hand-crafted; made slowly and intentionally; love and purpose artfully infused within. Made by hand, every piece celebrates the marks of creation and reflects the unique individual contribution that it's wearer also makes to the world. These pieces have an organic presence, they are bespoke, timeless and one-of-a-kind.

"I believe in the beauty - the unflinching and extraordinary beauty within and around us all. The more present we are to this beauty, the greater the impact we have on our world. And so, my jewellery is more than adornment; it is an anchor reminding us that we are worthy and that we are beautiful in all our imperfect glory,” says Sonia.

Bridging the gap between everyday luxury and conscious, considered design, Duffle&Co bring you handcrafted bags that don’t compromise your values. Slow, fair and ethical production that restores and replenishes mother nature is at the core of why Duffle&Co was founded. Each piece is made by implementing age-old artisanship techniques by empowering small groups of talented craftsmen that the couple behind the brand have deep personal connections with. Proudly certified a B Corporation and Climate Positive, meticulous attention to detail goes into every element of each Duffle&Co piece, from the hand signed labels from each maker to the trees that are planted from each purchase.

"We're both really excited to be showcasing Duffle&Co as part of NZFW's first ever Sustainable Show. We strongly believe that design that benefits people and the planet should be the expectation, not the exception, therefore it's incredible to be collaborating with these other NZ brands that are creating positive impact in different ways. We hope our presentation will show Aoteroa, (and the world!) that prioritising slow production, ethical labour and sustainable materials is possible within the fashion industry, and hopefully this inspires budding designers to put these practises first." - Emily Long, Duffle&Co

In celebration of NZFW, Duffle&Co are proud to launch their new line of innovative sustainable materials. Keep your eyes peeled!

The Sustainability Show is the first on-site show for NZFW 2021 taking place at 10.30am on Tuesday, 24th August in the Town Hall.

© Scoop Media

