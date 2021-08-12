Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kenzie’s Gift Winter Swim Challenge Goes On A South Island Tour

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Kenzie's Gift

WHAT: Winter Swims in 12 South Island locations in aid of Kenzie’s Gift charity

WHEN: Friday, 20 August to Tuesday, 31 August

TIME: Individual swim times are detailed on the website here

WHERE: Individual swim locations are detailed on the website here

WHO: Kenzie’s Gift, a charity to support the mental health of children, young people and their families affected by cancer, serious illness or bereavement

The icy waters of Lake Tekapo, Lake Whakatipu and Lake Wanaka are just some of the spectacular South Island locations where Nic Russell, founder of Kenzie’s Gift, and local winter swimmers will take the plunge for charity for 12 days between 20-31 August.

Kenzie’s Gift is a charity founded by Nic 15 years ago to support the mental health of children, young people and their families affected by cancer, serious illness or bereavement. She is a cancer survivor and bereaved māmā who lives with Parkinson's and a degenerative heart condition, cardiomyopathy.

Nic launched the Winter Swim Challenge as a fund-raising initiative last year, swimming each day for 30 days straight over winter at beaches around Devonport, where she lives. After a great first-year run, she has decided to expand the Winter Swim Challenge to include a South Island tour for the last 12 days of August.

Nic will be supported on the tour by a group of swimmers from Devonport, and will be joined at each location by local winter swimming groups and special guests. Their final swim will be at Lake Wanaka at sunrise on Tuesday, 31 August.

JUCY Rentals is sponsoring Nic by providing her with a rental car for the duration of her South Island tour, while Queenstown accommodation will be provided by JUCY Snooze Queenstown and special advice about all things Milford Sound by JUCY Cruise.

Nic says she sometimes struggles physically with the swimming, but the benefits of cold water swimming far outweigh the challenges.

“Cold winter swimming is so good for you and your mental and physical health,” said Nic. “Mentally, it's great at helping you deal with stress better. It floods your body with endorphins, giving you a natural high, brightening your mood and helping ward off depression.

“Physically, it boosts your immune system, improves your circulation and can even lower your blood pressure.

“Socially, there's nothing like bonding with a group of mates over a shared cold water experience (and a post-swim coffee!).

“I love it,” said Nic. “And it’s so satisfying knowing our efforts will help support the mental health of young Kiwis facing some of the toughest of life challenges.”

Swim dates and times:

  • Friday, 20 August: Cass Bay, 11 am
  • Saturday, 21 August: Taylor’s Mistake Beach 1pm
  • Sunday 22 August: Lake Tekapo 3pm
  • Monday, 23 August: Lake Alexandrina 3pm
  • Tuesday, 24 August: Lake Pukaki 3pm (check the WSC Facebook page for updates)
  • Wednesday 25 August: Lake Moke 12pm
  • Thursday, 26 August: Lake Wakatipu, Kelvin Grove 2pm
  • Friday, 27 August: Milford Sound
  • Saturday 28 August: Te Anau 10.30am
  • Sunday, 29 August: Lake Hawea
  • Monday, 30 August: Haast Pass
  • Tuesday 31 August: Lake Wanaka (final swim at sunrise)

A list of local swimmers and special guests will be released in advance of each swim

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kenzie's Gift on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 