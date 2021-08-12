Kenzie’s Gift Winter Swim Challenge Goes On A South Island Tour

WHAT: Winter Swims in 12 South Island locations in aid of Kenzie’s Gift charity

WHEN: Friday, 20 August to Tuesday, 31 August

TIME: Individual swim times are detailed on the website here

WHERE: Individual swim locations are detailed on the website here

WHO: Kenzie’s Gift, a charity to support the mental health of children, young people and their families affected by cancer, serious illness or bereavement

The icy waters of Lake Tekapo, Lake Whakatipu and Lake Wanaka are just some of the spectacular South Island locations where Nic Russell, founder of Kenzie’s Gift, and local winter swimmers will take the plunge for charity for 12 days between 20-31 August.

Kenzie’s Gift is a charity founded by Nic 15 years ago to support the mental health of children, young people and their families affected by cancer, serious illness or bereavement. She is a cancer survivor and bereaved māmā who lives with Parkinson's and a degenerative heart condition, cardiomyopathy.

Nic launched the Winter Swim Challenge as a fund-raising initiative last year, swimming each day for 30 days straight over winter at beaches around Devonport, where she lives. After a great first-year run, she has decided to expand the Winter Swim Challenge to include a South Island tour for the last 12 days of August.

Nic will be supported on the tour by a group of swimmers from Devonport, and will be joined at each location by local winter swimming groups and special guests. Their final swim will be at Lake Wanaka at sunrise on Tuesday, 31 August.

JUCY Rentals is sponsoring Nic by providing her with a rental car for the duration of her South Island tour, while Queenstown accommodation will be provided by JUCY Snooze Queenstown and special advice about all things Milford Sound by JUCY Cruise.

Nic says she sometimes struggles physically with the swimming, but the benefits of cold water swimming far outweigh the challenges.

“Cold winter swimming is so good for you and your mental and physical health,” said Nic. “Mentally, it's great at helping you deal with stress better. It floods your body with endorphins, giving you a natural high, brightening your mood and helping ward off depression.

“Physically, it boosts your immune system, improves your circulation and can even lower your blood pressure.

“Socially, there's nothing like bonding with a group of mates over a shared cold water experience (and a post-swim coffee!).

“I love it,” said Nic. “And it’s so satisfying knowing our efforts will help support the mental health of young Kiwis facing some of the toughest of life challenges.”

Swim dates and times:

Friday, 20 August: Cass Bay, 11 am

Saturday, 21 August: Taylor’s Mistake Beach 1pm

Sunday 22 August: Lake Tekapo 3pm

Monday, 23 August: Lake Alexandrina 3pm

Tuesday, 24 August: Lake Pukaki 3pm (check the WSC Facebook page for updates)

Wednesday 25 August: Lake Moke 12pm

Thursday, 26 August: Lake Wakatipu, Kelvin Grove 2pm

Friday, 27 August: Milford Sound

Saturday 28 August: Te Anau 10.30am

Sunday, 29 August: Lake Hawea

Monday, 30 August: Haast Pass

Tuesday 31 August: Lake Wanaka (final swim at sunrise)

A list of local swimmers and special guests will be released in advance of each swim

