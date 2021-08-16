Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fashion FWD exhibition finalist in Best Awards

Monday, 16 August 2021, 11:24 am
Press Release: Otago Museum


Otago Museum’s latest special exhibition, Fashion FWD: Disruption through Design, has just been announced as a finalist for the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Awards in the Exhibitions and Temporary Structures category.
The category celebrates New Zealand design in layout and presentation and is the country’s premier design awards.

“We are thrilled!”, said Craig Scott, Head of Exhibitions and Creative Services, “this exhibition has been so well received by the public, so it is great to have that confirmation by our design peers too”.

Fashion FWD features designers from 14 different countries gathered from iD Emerging Designer finalists from the last 16 years and garments from around the world.  Pieces are grouped with selected items from Otago Museum’s collection that spans centuries.

The exhibition was designed by the inhouse team at Otago Museum who have won several national and international awards for previous exhibitions.

“The exhibition has been incredibly popular and so far, over 27,000 people have visited the space”, said Otago Museum’s Marketing Manager, Kate Oktay, “Being a finalist in the Best Awards is the cherry on the top!”

Fashion FWD: Disruption through Design is open until 17 October

