Paakiwaha Promo Monday 16th August 2021

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Former MP and political commentator kicks off the show to discuss the fallout and aftermath of racism dog-whistling coming from Aotearoa's political right-wing and her reservations on the proposed Three Waters reforms.

Fay Selby-Law, General Manager of Hapai Te Hauora's National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service, tunes in with Tu to discuss a rise in cases of SUDI, Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy, despite action from the government to reduce numbers.

Far North District mayor John Carter calls in to the show to talk about The Far North District Council rejecting the government's three waters restructuring plan, voting to provisionally opt-out.

Minister Kelvin Davis details some of the life and exploits of Labour Party stalwart Lully Watene Heemi who died last Friday aged 89.

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku joins Tu to discuss the Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa conference that took place over the weekend.

Polynesian Panther Will 'Ilolahia tunes in to talk about the premiere of the new TV series 'Panthers' which details much of his early mahi as a Panther during the Dawn Raids period.

Leith Comer talks about the transfer of a popular Rotorua golf course to Ngati Whakaue while offering Tu help sharpening his performance out on the green.

And former soldier turned securities expert Chris Kumeroa shares his thoughts on the fall of Kabul and therefore Afghanistan to the Taliban.

We end the show with Adam Gifford on politics and Ken Laben giving a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

