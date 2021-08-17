UK Drum & Bass Dj Andy C Announces National Tour In 2022

ANNOUNCING FOUR SHOWS NATIONWIDE JAN/FEB 2022

He has sold out Wembley twice, and now pioneering D&B DJ ANDY C brings his iconic ALL NIGHT sets to New Zealand for a four city headline tour in January 2022.

A seminal figure in global dance music culture, Andy C was one of the first International DJs to tour New Zealand after the arrival of COVID-19, playing to sold out crowds across the country in March 2021.

And now, for the first time outside of the UK, Andy C will be playing his favourite long format sets - a minimum 4 hour show drawing tracks from across his 30-year career - in Hamilton, Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington.

Andy C is an artist who’s constantly immersing himself in new music and he aims to create a unique experience at his live events. Having nurtured other successful DnB acts such as Wilkinson and Chase & Status, and with over 40 awards to his name to date, this sure to sell-out tour is another milestone in his 20 year strong history in New Zealand.

ANDY C - ALL NIGHT NZ TOUR DATES 2022

FRIDAY 14TH JANUARY – THE FACTORY – HAMILTON – ticketfairy.com

SATURDAY 22ND JANUARY – SHED 10 – AUCKLAND – ticketmaster.co.nz

SATURDAY 29TH JANUARY – CHRISTCHURCH ARENA – CHRISTCHURCH - ticketek.co.nz

FRIDAY 4TH FEBRUARY – TSB ARENA – WELLINGTON – ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

