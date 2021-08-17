Auckland Museum Is Temporarily Closed

With COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions now in place for Auckland, the Museum will be temporarily closed to the public until we return to Level 2.

If you have any tickets booked to our Sea Monsters exhibition, Guided Tours or events during the lockdown, our team will be in contact with you. You don’t need to do anything until you’re contacted.

We look forward to welcoming you back when we reopen our doors. Even though we’re closed you can still visit us online. Take a look at Auckland Museum at Home to keep exploring and stay in touch.

We’ll also keep you informed of any updates at aucklandmuseum.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram where we will bring you the latest information, and inspire you with stories of our Museum, collections and people.

