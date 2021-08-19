Hangar 18 Sign US Record Label Deal In New York With Veteran VP Of A+R Jason Jordan

Hangar 18 are working on their latest album with the debut single and music video ready to go, so Paul Marshall the bands songwriter, drummer and manager went shopping for a deal. “I had reached out to some good contacts of mine around the globe to see who might be interested in working with the band. I was even talking to a major label here in New Zealand. Long story short I hit up a mate of mine Jason out of New York and after he listened to the tracks he sent a deal out to me straight away”. Said Paul.

Jason is a veteran of the music industry and has held positions such as VP of A+R for Hollywood Records (Disney’s record label) A+R director at Columbia Records and currently is VP of A+R at Symphonic in Brooklyn NY.

The major label A&R executive sometimes seems like Bigfoot these days – hard to track down, even harder to get your head around. But Jason is no mythical creature and is one of NYC’s longest-lasting A&R executives. He has worked with many hit makers and tons of major artists including one of his personal favourites Breaking Benjamin, who Jason discovered and turned into a modern day giant of a band, who went onto sell over 7 million records in theUS alone.

Hangar 18’s debut single and music video “Say It To Me” is due for release in October 2021.

© Scoop Media

