NZ Red Cross continues to provide essential services

Friday, 20 August 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: NZ Red Cross

New Zealand Red Cross continues to provide essential services under COVID-19 Alert Level 4

New Zealand Red Cross is continuing to deliver essential services to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Our nationwide Meals on Wheels service continues to operate with New Zealand Red Cross teams across the country delivering meals to 1,000’s of clients. This is deemed as an essential service, our teams are well equipped and are following all the necessary COVID-19 healthcare requirements.

Our specialist teams of staff and volunteers will continue to provide support services to former refugees as they settle into communities across Aotearoa New Zealand, continuing to provide much needed support to their clients during this time of change and instability.

Our First Aid team is also responding to need with the delivery of online courses focused on dealing with stress in times of uncertainty.

In the event of a disaster, our Disaster Welfare and Support Teams can be activated to support emergency services if needed. Our people are well equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) wherever we might be needed to deliver services to the front line.

New Zealand Red Cross is making sure the most vulnerable people in the community are receiving the services they need.

If you would like to help New Zealand Red Cross support people in vulnerable situations you can donate here

