Doc Edge Virtual Bubble – You Are Not Alone!

Friday, 20 August 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Doc Edge Festival

As New Zealand woke up to Level 4 restrictions on Wednesday morning, Doc Edge was hard at work with filmmakers to provide New Zealanders and their bubbles a selection of films to view at home for the period of lockdown. In the spirit of innovation which saw Doc Edge launch the first online festival in Asia Pacific in 2020, Doc Edge continues to pivot in response to COVID-19.

It’s important during the lockdowns we remain connected with each other and the world.

Thanks to the amazing filmmakers, Doc Edge have created their own Virtual Bubble with a selection of films to bring together film lovers and filmmakers, creating an online community during a time of life unscripted.

Doc Edge Virtual Bubble will provide content for New Zealanders at both Level 4 and 3 and will be reviewing the offering dates as and when the government inform New Zealand of Level changes or extensions.

New Zealanders will be able to access at home the high-quality content that Doc Edge is known and loved for.

40+ Films will be offered at a price of $7.99 per film. There are also 8 films available to view for free.

https://festival.docedge.nz/

Doc Edge is the home for storytelling that changes your world.
Doc Edge's kaupapa is to celebrate, support and showcase documentary.
Doc Edge (The Documentary New Zealand Trust) is a not-for-profit films/arts organisation founded in 2004 in Auckland, New Zealand.
 

Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is.


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa's best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press.

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology.


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid.

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia.

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year's bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell.


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008.

