Doc Edge Virtual Bubble – You Are Not Alone!

As New Zealand woke up to Level 4 restrictions on Wednesday morning, Doc Edge was hard at work with filmmakers to provide New Zealanders and their bubbles a selection of films to view at home for the period of lockdown. In the spirit of innovation which saw Doc Edge launch the first online festival in Asia Pacific in 2020, Doc Edge continues to pivot in response to COVID-19.

It’s important during the lockdowns we remain connected with each other and the world.

Thanks to the amazing filmmakers, Doc Edge have created their own Virtual Bubble with a selection of films to bring together film lovers and filmmakers, creating an online community during a time of life unscripted.

Doc Edge Virtual Bubble will provide content for New Zealanders at both Level 4 and 3 and will be reviewing the offering dates as and when the government inform New Zealand of Level changes or extensions.

New Zealanders will be able to access at home the high-quality content that Doc Edge is known and loved for.

40+ Films will be offered at a price of $7.99 per film. There are also 8 films available to view for free.

https://festival.docedge.nz/

Doc Edge is the home for storytelling that changes your world.

Doc Edge's kaupapa is to celebrate, support and showcase documentary.

Doc Edge (The Documentary New Zealand Trust) is a not-for-profit films/arts organisation founded in 2004 in Auckland, New Zealand.



© Scoop Media

