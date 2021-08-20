Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing the launch of the inaugural NZ Podcast Awards

Friday, 20 August 2021, 2:27 pm
Press Release: NZ Podcast Awards

The inaugural NZ Podcast Awards, presented by Rova, has been launched today.

The New Zealand Podcast Awards has been set up to recognise the amazing work done by independent and professional Kiwi podcast producers across the country and abroad.

Podcasting is growing at such a fast rate in New Zealand (daily reach of podcasts in New Zealand in 2020 was 12%, up from 7% in 2018)*; it seems only right that it should have its own industry awards programme.

The inaugural New Zealand Podcast Awards launches with 12 categories, including a Listeners’ Choice award. Judging will be performed by an incredible line-up of digital media industry leaders from New Zealand and around the world, including some of the earliest AU/NZ employees of Google, YouTube, TikTok and Spotify, as well as entertainment powerhouse, CAA.

The Awards have been created as an independent and neutral platform to support the entire podcasting industry in New Zealand, from large publisher and radio networks through to emerging and established independent podcasts.

Richard North, co-Founder of the New Zealand Podcast Awards said: “These awards are for the Kiwi podcasting community. We’re here to promote your shows, help you reach new listeners, reward quality content and celebrate our growing industry.”

“The New Zealand Podcast Awards will be an annual event, which we are hoping to grow over the coming years alongside the many fantastic Kiwi podcasts and producers both here and abroad.”

The 2021 New Zealand Podcast Awards is being supported by a number of leading media organisations and agencies, with Rova on board as Principal Media Partner.

Richie Culph, Rova Content Director, said “As podcast creators and superfans we think it's incredibly important to celebrate our local and independent voices, so when Rova was asked to support the first NZ Podcast Awards, it was a no brainer”.

The 2021 New Zealand Podcast Awards are now open for nominations from the public and podcast producers until the 1st September at https://www.nzpodcastawards.com/. Shortlisted podcasts will be invited to enter their final submissions by 6 October. Voting for the Listeners’ Choice Award will open on 7 October and all winners will be announced on 7 November.

Key dates for the 2021 New Zealand Podcast Awards are as follows:

1 September 2021Deadline for nominations (anyone can nominate including producers, listeners, talent etc)
6 October 2021Nominated podcasts will be invited to submit a more detailed entry by 6 October.
7 October 2021Listeners’ Choice vote open to the public through www.nzpodcastawards.com
30 October 2021Deadline for Listeners’ Choice voting
7 November 2021Awards Announced

Links:

Website: www.nzpodcastawards.com

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/nzpodcastawards/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nzpodcastawards @nzpodcastawards

Link to download Logos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GqWC0XkU0aNgZ6iyVwQA0zPr6itBK3Bk?usp=sharing

*Where are the Audiences, NZ On Air, July 2020: https://d3r9t6niqlb7tz.cloudfront.net/media/documents/Where_Are_The_Audiences_2020_-_Report_FINAL.pdf

