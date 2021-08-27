Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival to postpone due to lockdown

Friday, 27 August 2021, 3:50 pm
Press Release: ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival

ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival Charitable Trust has postponed its 11-day celebration of cultural expression, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 Alert level 4 restrictions across Aotearoa.

The Festival - which was slated for September 9 to 19 - included over 30 artists headlined by Auckland acts including Troy Kingi and the Upperclass, Rutene Spooner with ‘Hard Case Hori Housie’, and Pacific Dance NZ with their show ‘XY’. With events like the ARONUI Māori Market which has over 40 stalls and is expected to draw a crowd of over 2000 people, the trust made the decision to postpone the festival to avoid having to reduce capacity or lessen the positive community impact of this kaupapa.

In 2020, ARONUI responded quickly to the initial lockdown period with an online digital programme titled ‘Lockdown Soul Sessions’. However, the decision was made to postpone rather than take the enhanced 2021 programme online, to ensure the Festival was able to maintain the magic of in-person events, once it is safe to do so again.

ARONUI Arts Festival Trust Chair, Mercia-Dawn Yates, believes “it is imperative at this time that we ensure the health and well-being of our performers, community, iwi and koeke”.

ARONUI Festival Director Cian Elyse White supports the decision made by the Trust and the leadership team.

“I’m confident that this is the right call, and I know we’ll be able to roll out the festival once again when it is safe to do so. Many event organisers are in this position, I'm grateful that ARONUI is in the fortunate position to postpone rather than cancel”.

Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison agrees the postponement of ARONUI is a sensible decision. “The postponement is in the best interest of our koeke who are the most at risk demographic. Therefore, it is a decision that we commend the leadership on, and the team have our full backing”.

Full refunds will be issued via Ticketmaster who will contact ticket holders directly. Postponement dates will be released via social media and on the ARONUI website at a later date.

For further ARONUI programme updates

go to: www.aronuiartsfestival.com

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ARONUI Indigenous Arts Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 