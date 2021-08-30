Salmonella Dub Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates & Reveal New Single & Video Feat. Tiki Taane - 'Finding My Way Home'

SALMONELLA DUB once again deliver a superb genre-bending track in ‘FINDING MY WAY HOME’ FEAT.TIKI TAANE, the second single to be released off the forthcoming new studio LP RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI, set for release November 12.

WATCH ‘FINDING MY WAY HOME’ FEAT. TIKI TAANE HERE

‘Finding My Way Home’ not only marks the announcement of the new album, but also speaks to a full-circle return to this point in time when the long-time musical collaborators and friends unite once again to create new music.

Just as he did with ‘For The Love Of It’ on the band’s KILLERVISION album in 1999, Tiki has contributed lyrics with the band for ‘Finding My Way Home’ - Te Ara Ki Tooku Ukaipo, a track written by the band in Whakatu and Sydney in 2015. Tiki’s additional vocals were recorded in his Papamoa studio pre-lockdown 2020, and his verses and chorus bring the bands kaupapa of the whole album into focus, with this track leading into the next single and album title track, ‘Return To Our Kōwhai’, - a nod to the whakapapa of our environment in these crazy COVID times.

A spine-tingling horn and vocal intro blends into a magical mix of finely-honed lyrics, grounded by a massive sub-bass line and one-take driving drums – all woven together with an other-worldly killer chorus of dreamy BV’s.

The video was filmed by renowned videographer Mark Russell earlier this year at Christchurch’s Electric Avenue festival, with the additional footage sourced during an autumn road trip the band embarked on, heading up north to their Kaikoura and Whakatu studios.

Salmonella Dub once more elevate their music to be more than a three minute distraction for your ears, revelling in taking the listener on a journey of top-tier musical story-telling.

‘Finding My Way Home’ is a call to be free, true to yourself and to embrace, as Tiki sings, ‘the liberation of mind, body and soul, Te Mana Motuhake O Tino Rangatiratanga - take a trip to nirvana, let’s go!’

On the inspiration for writing the new song, Tiki says, “There comes a time in all our lives when we feel the need to stop running and return back home, to where our bones belong. This song is about acknowledging that journey and not being afraid to make those big life changes.”

‘Finding My Way Home’ is merely the latest taste of the atmospheric and mystical song-writing genius that Salmonella Dub are beloved for. Don’t miss your chance to experience them performing live on their Aotearoa Spring Tour.

‘FINDING MY WAY HOME’ FT. TIKI TAANE - AVAILABLE ACROSS USUAL PLATFORMS FROM 1PM ON SEPTEMBER 1st

IMPORTANT NOTICE ON RESCHEDULED AOTEAROA SPRING TOUR DATES:

Due to the current Delta outbreak of COVID-19, Salmonella Dub have shifted the Auckland show dates from Friday 17th and Saturday 18th September to Friday 5th and Saturday 6th November

* All tickets for both shows are completely transferable to the new dates

* Any ticket holders that are unable to attend the new show dates, can get a full refund from aaa.ticketing.co.nz

* At this stage, all other show dates on the Aotearoa Spring Tour have not changed.

* Check www.salmonelladub.com for details

SALMONELLA DUB - ‘RETURN TO OUR KŌWHAI’ - SPRING TOUR 2021

FRIDAY 22 OCT – BAYPARK ARENA – TAURANGA

With Sunshine Sound System

SATURDAY 23 OCT – ENERGY CENTRE – ROTORUA

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

RESCHEDULED DATE - FRIDAY 5 NOVEMBER – POWERSTATION – AUCKLAND

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

RESCHEDULED DATE - SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER – POWERSTATION – AUCKLAND

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 13 NOV – TOWN HALL – CHRISTCHURCH

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 20 NOV – BUTLERS REEF – OAKURA

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

SATURDAY 4 DEC – BLACK BARN – HAVELOCK NORTH

With Sunshine Sound System * Rubi Du

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS, GO TO: salmonelladub.com/dubstopstore

