New qualifications round out an industry training pathway

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: Skills Active

Two new qualifications round out an industry training pathway for community recreation professionals
 

Skills Active Aotearoa has launched two new on-job qualifications for the professionals working to bring active recreation to life in Kiwi communities.

The New Zealand Certificate in Sport and Recreation (Community Development) (Level 5) and the New Zealand Certificate in Sport and Recreation (Programme Management) (Level 5) are now available to eligible trainees working in the sport and recreation sector.

Along with the New Zealand Certificate in Sport and Recreation (Programme Delivery) (Level 4), they make up Skills Active full suite of community recreation programmes.

“This suite of qualifications is very special to Skills Active, as the people working in this area are the backbone of grassroots recreation and physical activity in New Zealand,” says Skills Active chief operating officer Maren Frerichs.

“Our sector stakeholders, along with our team, worked really hard to make these programmes industry- and learner-centric, to help ensure the community recreation sector has the right skills in the right place at the right time,” Ms Frerichs says.

In particular we'd like to give a big shout out to our development partners Recreation Aotearoa and Christchurch City Council, as well as our technical advisory group members, all of whom were integral to bringing these qualifications to life.

She says Skills Active is thrilled to be able to offer a comprehensive pathway up to Level 5, that will help individuals in a range of community recreation settings to expand and deepen their knowledge, and get recognised for applying their skills.

She adds that people working in community rec roles – whether managing programmes and events, or supporting communities to develop aspirations for staying active – are doing vital mahi that ultimately means healthier, happier and more socially connected New Zealanders.

“They may be paid workers or volunteers, working in clubs, leagues or sports trusts, or they might be making a difference through community organisations, iwi or marae settings.

“What they all share is a passion for working kanohi-te-kanohi with local communities to increase access to fun, safe and high-quality recreation experiences.”

 

