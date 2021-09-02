Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Shows. Two Nights. Two Best Pals.

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: Maximum Benefit

What happens when you get two best friends together and have them perform a comedy show that’s all made up entirely on-the-spot? Loveable characters? Fun and unique stories? Quick and witty shenanigans? All of the above, it turns out.

Maximum Benefit is a two-person improv comedy show featuring two best pals Max Porozny and Ben Jardine. The duo is excited to bring back their successful show Maximum Benefit to Te Auaha for the pair’s second season in October this year.

Porozny and Jardine met in Wellington two years ago and began their respective improv journeys together. Since then, they’ve gone on to perform in multiple festivals across the capital. In July this year, the duo debuted Maximum Benefit to sold out audiences at BATS Theatre. The three shows received critical acclaim, citing Porozny and Jardine’s chemistry as a unique element of the show. Playing at Te Auaha is sentimental because the duo performed in their first improv class graduation show in the same space.

“Very early on, we knew that at some point we were going to do a two-person show together,” says Porozny. “It’s been a long time coming and this show format works really well for us.”

In fact, Maximum Benefit has a third member—the audience. Beginning with a suggestion from an audience member, the duo then tell a story through characters that Porozny and Jardine make up on-the-spot; characters that all exist simultaneously within the world being created. This means that the pair must weave in and out of each other’s characters. The joy of improv means that audiences discover these characters and plots in real time with the performers, and the audience and how they react have as much influence in the show as the performers themselves. As a result, Wellington Reviews writes, “I don't think I've even been at a show with a more engaged audience.“

Porozny and Jardine share similar interests: comedy, storytelling, and character exploration to name a few. Outside of improv, the two also bring their unique styles and backgrounds to their shows. Porozny, born and raised in the world’s third coldest city (Winnipeg, Canada), grew up playing Dungeons and Dragons with his family. A Dungeon Master, his experience with the game has taught him ways to build worlds filled with characters that feel interesting and real. Jardine, a Kiwi who grew up in sunny California, is a writer with the tools and chops to craft meaningful stories with intricate character webs.

“I feel like Maximum Benefit is a complementary hybrid – a natural product of our different personalities, influences, and interests,” says Porozny.

“We’ve always loved doing characters and riffing off one another,” adds Jardine. “Our chemistry really comes through in this show, and our goal is for the audience to have as much fun as we’re having.”

Don’t miss Maximum Benefit at Te Auaha on Friday and Saturday, 1-2 October 2021, at 6:30 PM. https://teauahaevents.com/home/maximum-benefit/

