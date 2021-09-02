Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Israel Adesanya Rises Up With Puma’s Fade Pack

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 10:35 am
Press Release: Puma

Global sports brand PUMA is dropping its newest high performance training collection, Fade Pack, that will have its wearer able to rise to any challenge.

The Fade Pack collection is spearheaded by UFC Middleweight Champion and PUMA Oceania ambassador, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya, and is the first PUMA Training campaign the athlete has featured in.

Fade Pack has been specifically designed to cater to intense training that keeps you light on your feet and able to go hard in the gym. The pack features a full apparel look with sweat-wicking dryCELL tech and an edgy, ombré design.

This collection includes PURE XT, RRP $130, a lightweight, high-performance shoe produced with PROFOAM for a cushioned, responsive step, a midfoot cage for a boost of support, and PUMAGRIP rubber for multi-surface traction.

Fade Pack apparel has been designed with sweat-wicking dryCELL performance pieces to keep intensity and comfort high. The Fade Woven Short, RRP $70, features an adjustable waistband and an ombre graphic for a slick look, while the Fade PUMA Tee, RRP $50, incorporates lightweight mesh for a breathable wear during intense training moves.

To complement the collection, the Fade Jacket, RRP $110, adds a style element that meets high-tech performance details including side seam pockets for storage, and lightweight woven materials to keep you on the move.

Get a fit that fades and style that won’t. The PUMA Fade Collection is now available on nz.PUMA.com and select retailers.

