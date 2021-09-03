NZME’s print subscriptions surge in lockdown levels 3 and 4

While growth in digital news media consumption is setting new records, New Zealand Media and Entertainment, the owner of the New Zealand Herald and a number of regional newspapers around the North Island says net newspaper subscription acquisitions are 314% higher than usual.

“Operationally lockdowns cause all sorts of challenges for us, especially in terms of printing and distribution. But this stunning growth in printed newspaper subscriptions shows just how much value New Zealanders continue to place in a tactile, quality news experience,” said NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

“With Kiwis spending so much more time at home, whether in full lockdown level 4 or in level 3, they’re hungry for news. They’re placing trust in our newspapers delivered to their doors, alongside our great digital content delivered to their devices,” said Currie.

NZME says the growth in subscriptions is across all of its daily newspapers including the New Zealand Herald, the Northern Advocate, Hawke’s Bay Today, Rotorua Daily Post, Bay of Plenty Times, and the Whanganui Chronicle.

“While the demand for home delivery has been brilliant, we’re also noticing sales of newspapers from retail outlets are holding up much stronger than previous lockdowns. More Kiwis are grabbing our newspapers from the dairies and supermarkets,” said Currie.

Last week NZME released digital audience numbers for its digital news website nzherald.co.nz which have seen peaks of more than 3 million sessions and 11 million page views a day since the lockdown started.

