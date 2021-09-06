Gumboot Friday launches online counselling

In the face of rising Covid lockdown stress, Gumboot Friday has launched its free online counselling services for Kiwis 25-years-old and under.

The charity, which falls under I AM HOPE, founded by mental health advocate Mike King, already has 170 registered counsellors available for online therapy sessions, with this number continuing to grow daily.

“While covid is front of most people’s minds, the biggest challenge facing our young people is isolation. It’s being stuck in their bubble and feeling cut off from friends.

“The common theme we have found in kids struggling with their mental health, is an incessant inner critic. It is that little voice that has them second guessing the things they do, say and see throughout the day. And the worst thing for anyone with an overactive inner critic is to be locked up in a room or a house by themselves,” King says.

With depression and anxiety statistics continuing to rise with the onset of the pandemic in 2020, New Zealand’s overburdened mental health services is at a breaking point; the consequences resulting in young people falling through the gaps and leading to irreversible tragedy.

“Think about the last time you were left alone by yourself for days on end. You start thinking about all the horrible things that have happened to you or you’ve seen.

“Terrible news you’ve read or heard. You may end up ruminating on these corrosive thoughts. It’s more critical than ever to be able to seek support and get it in appropriate timing,” King points out.

Since its launch three years ago, Gumboot Friday has raised over $2 million for free counselling, the equivalent of picking up the bill for over 16,000 critical counselling sessions to more than 3,900 New Zealanders.

This year, the aim is to provide over 30,000 free counselling sessions by achieving the $5 million goal.

The new service can be accessed at www.gumbootfriday.org.nz by simply clicking the online option button.

The Key To Life Charitable Trust came about when Mike King visited Taipa Area School in the Far North where five kids had taken their lives within five months. Since 2015, we've spoken to over 300,000 kids from Bluff to Kaitaia. Our message to our kids is about the over active inner critic - the voice inside all of our heads that has us second-guessing everything we do, the voice of doubt that beats us up and tells us we’re failures, that we’re substandard, and even worthless. Having an over active inner critic is not a sign of mental illness, it’s a sign that we are normal. Our job is to let the people, the youth, the children of Aotearoa know that dealing with the inner critic is something all of us experience everyday of our lives.

“If we want to help those who are suffering from mental illness get to a better place, we are going to have to start talking openly about our own problems. We need to lead by example. That’s especially important when it comes to our kids. If our young people see adults talking openly about their problems then guess what? They’ll start talking openly about their problems. They will also understand that having a tough time doesn’t mean they are mentally ill. Let's take better care of each other." - Mike King.

