Toi Te Ora Lockdown Edition – On Māori Television!

Monday, 6 September 2021, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Maori Television Service

Māori Television’s new lifestyle series TOI TE ORA: OUR WAY OF LIFE is launching an online COVID-19 lockdown edition – on its website maoritelevision.com and MĀORI+ app.

Fitness gurus, entrepreneurs and mentors, Tiare Tawera and Pohoira Iopato, deliver Māori stories, life hacks, recipes, health tips, DIY ideas and much more in the free-to-air series on Māori Television every Tuesday at 7.30 PM (repeats Sunday at 10.30 AM).

An informative guide to day-to-day life, TOI TE ORA: LOCKDOWN EDITION is now also available to view on demand.

Special online segments include Fitness at Home with exercises for the entire family to enjoy; Hanga Ora featuring tips from master builder Jay; Maara or gardening kōrero; Parakore for cleaning and recycling advice; and the important kaupapa of raising tamariki - Whānau.

Māori Television has rolled out a range of new content on different platforms in response to New Zealand’s current COVID-19 lockdown:

· TE AO MĀORI NEWS has stepped up its coverage with daily news bulletins TE AO TŪROA (Māori language at 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM) and TE AO HURIHURI (in English at 12.30 PM and 5.00 PM) on all platforms: Māori Television and Te Reo, Te Ao on Facebook and MĀORI+. The Government’s daily press conference at 1.00 PM is also live streamed on maoritelevision.com and MĀORI+.

· Ani-Piki Tuari hosts Māori language content to educate, encourage and entertain children in Māori medium education, MAURI REO, MAURI ORA: KŌANGA 2021, every weekday morning on Te Reo channel.

· Ani-Piki also hosts an interactive celebrity chat show for lockdown – ANI PIKS – live streaming on Māori Television’s Instagram platform @maoritelevision every weekday at 12.30 PM.

· Celebrated New Zealand musicians perform live from their living rooms during lockdown in THE MEMBERS’ LOUNGE – live streaming on Māori Television’s Facebook page at 8.00 PM every day.

Māori Television has also launched a special Omnibus of its top shows screening every Friday to Sunday between 10.00 AM and 3.00 PM over the next six weeks.

The first series of thrilling mau rākau competition ARIKI kicks off this weekend’s binge fest (10.00 AM to 1.30 PM on Friday 10 September and 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM on Saturday 11 September) followed by TE PUNA at 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM on Sunday 12 September.

