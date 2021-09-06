Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

First-time Author Draws On Her Experience For Bilingual Book That Shows Kids Adapting To Grandpa With Dementia

Monday, 6 September 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Oratia Books

Putting her career on hold to care for her husband provided Jill Bevan-Brown with the inspiration to write her first book for children.

As a lecturer in education at Massey University Jill published widely, but it was appreciating the relationship between kids and their grandfather despite his ill health that led to a picture book published this week by Oratia.

Jill’s husband Winston has dementia, but as Blimmin’ Koro tells, the disease has not changed how much his grandkids love him. In the book Koro (grandfather) becomes more forgetful, starts to hide things and has to use a wheelchair, so Kotukū and the other grandkids learn about dementia and help him adjust. ‘Blimmin’ Koro,’ they laugh, when he does something funny.

Trish Bowles’ watercolour illustrations sensitively trace the family’s journey and help show dementia doesn’t mean the end of life.

With te reo text translated by Jill and Winston’s son Māhaki, Blimmin’ Koro is publishing just ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

THE AUTHORS

Jill Bevan-Brown is a former lecturer in Inclusive Education. She retired in 2014 to care for her husband Winston, who has advanced Lewy Body Dementia. They live in Palmerston North. Trish Bowles is a Christchurch based freelance artist who has illustrated more than 30 books, including Home Child (Oratia, 2019). Māhaki Bevan-Brown is a Māori language teacher at Mana Tamariki Kura Kaupapa Māori in Palmerston North.

Blimmin’ Koro | Kātahi rā, e Koro e!

Written by Jill Bevan-Brown, illustrated by Trish Bowles, and translated by Māhaki Bevan-Brown

Published by Oratia Books www.oratia.co.nz

ISBN: 978-0-947506-87-2 | RRP $25.99 | Paperback

