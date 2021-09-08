Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Deals expand iHeartRadio offering for Kiwi sports lovers

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 9:55 am
Press Release: NZME.

Sports Illustrated and NBA content deals expand iHeartRadio offering for Kiwi sports lovers

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s digital audio platform iHeartRadio is celebrating the confirmation of two global content deals giving Kiwi sports fans access to newly created podcasts from Sports Illustrated and the US National Basketball Association (NBA).

“Sports Illustrated is a news brand that sports fans know and love and the NBA is huge with New Zealand sports fans,” said NZME’s Head of Digital Audio James Butcher.

“Giving Kiwis access to this global content through iHeartRadio is a great addition to the hours and hours of sports content already provided on iHeartRadio through The ACC (Alternative Commentary Collective) and Newstalk ZB Sport,” said Butcher.

iHeartRadio’s New Zealand audience can access both the Sports Illustrated and NBA material after exclusive multi-year content deals in the United States with the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group signed up as the global distributor.

“Sports Illustrated is a global brand that sports fans instantly connect with, knowing that they will get the most credible and in-depth industry coverage, and we look forward to expanding that footprint into the audio space through the iHeartPodcast Network,” said CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group Conal Byrne.

The NBA podcasts will be produced using a wide variety of content from the NBA archives to tell the backstories of some of the greatest moments in NBA history, along with a mix of the latest league news, player commentary and insider analysis.

“The NBA is one of the toughest leagues in the world. These are relentless athletes, with a gruelling schedule, at the absolute height of their game. Their stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that.” said President of iHeartMedia Sports Kevin LeGrett.

iHeartRadio New Zealand has also just welcomed podcast series “Between Two Beers” into The Alternative Commentary Collective.

“Between Two Beers” is a long form interview format where hosts Steve Holloway and Seamus Marten interview New Zealand’s biggest sports and media personalities.

“Launched in 2019, the podcasts have now been brought into the ACC family as Steve and Seamus get Kiwi sports stars to share their incredible stories, career highs, lows and moments of raw vulnerability,” said NZME’s Content Director for ACC and Radio Hauraki Mike Lane.

“In their latest podcast “Beers” has a brilliant catch-up with BLACKCAP Jimmy Neesham from isolation in Abu Dhabi before the resumption of the IPL,” said Lane.

Available here: Between Two Beers

Meanwhile, the first of the new Sports Illustrated and NBA podcasts are expected to be available for New Zealand sports fans once they’re released globally by iHeartMedia at the end of October.

Check out iHeartRadio’s Sports podcasts here: Sports | iHeartRadio

