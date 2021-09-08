Filipino Film Makes History And Tugs On Heartstrings

The Outlook for Someday and Te & Kuya Collaborative (TKC) present

MEKENI

MEKENI is a groundbreaking short film, proudly presenting an authentic Filipino immigrant story, and claiming screen history as Aotearoa’s first short film in Kapampangan-Filipino.

Kapampangan, an Austronesian language and one of the eight major languages in the Philippines, is a language and culture that is facing imminent extinction. This drove writer and producer, Marianne Infante (SHORTLAND STREET, PINAY) to create MEKENI to celebrate and preserve her culture.

MEKENI is a story about family, unconditional love, and grief. It was inspired by a conversation that Marianne had with her Ma that involved the confronting question: What would happen to Papa if Mama passed away before him?

“For me true love exists in the way my parents sing karaoke love songs and duets together every Sunday, how they spontaneously dance together in the living room, and how they rely on each other in their day to day routine and rituals as migrant parents in a country that is foreign to them”

What happens when this person, your person, is gone?

MEKENI traces Noel and Erica Santos, Papa and daughter, as they navigate coming together after the loss of Gerlinda, Mama and wife.

Starring Marianne Infante, (SHORTLAND STREET, PINAY) Aaron Richardson, (POP UP GLOBE, ONLY CLOUD KNOWS) and newcomer Allan Murillo.

Watch the film here: https://vimeo.com/574393345/994d6f827e In the mission to preserve her culture, Marianne is joined by her best-friend and co-producer, Todd Waters (TAKE THE CROWN, THE WATERCOOLER), and her chosen-sister and director, Alyssa Medel (THREE DOTS, PINAY). Marianne wrote MEKENI to honour hard-working migrant parents who strive to provide their children with better futures despite all the difficulties they are forced to overcome; language barriers, cultural differences, and apathy from their offspring. MEKENI showcases the strength and vulnerability a father and daughter need in order to overcome migrant barriers and welcome healing.

MEKENI, featuring Asian-NZ creatives who are slowly and continuously finding ways to feel at home, is a vehicle for some of Aotearoa’s freshest and most groundbreaking filmmakers to hone their skills and be mentored through the filmmaking process. We invite you to be part of this world-first telling that is: the story of MEKENI.