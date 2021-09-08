Filipino Film Makes History And Tugs On Heartstrings
Filipino Film Makes History, Tugs On Heartstrings, And Saves A Culture
The Outlook for Someday and Te & Kuya
Collaborative (TKC)
present
MEKENI
MEKENI is a groundbreaking short film, proudly presenting an authentic Filipino immigrant story, and claiming screen history as Aotearoa’s first short film in Kapampangan-Filipino.
Kapampangan, an Austronesian language and one of the eight major languages in the Philippines, is a language and culture that is facing imminent extinction. This drove writer and producer, Marianne Infante (SHORTLAND STREET, PINAY) to create MEKENI to celebrate and preserve her culture.
MEKENI is a story about family, unconditional
love, and grief. It was inspired by a conversation that
Marianne had with her Ma that involved the confronting
question: What would happen to Papa if Mama passed away
before him?
“For me true love exists in the way my parents sing karaoke love songs and duets together every Sunday, how they spontaneously dance together in the living room, and how they rely on each other in their day to day routine and rituals as migrant parents in a country that is foreign to them”
What happens when this person, your person, is gone?
MEKENI traces Noel and Erica Santos, Papa and daughter, as they navigate coming together after the loss of Gerlinda, Mama and wife.
Starring Marianne Infante, (SHORTLAND STREET, PINAY) Aaron Richardson, (POP UP GLOBE, ONLY CLOUD KNOWS) and newcomer Allan Murillo.
Watch the film here: https://vimeo.com/574393345/994d6f827e In the mission to preserve her culture, Marianne is joined by her best-friend and co-producer, Todd Waters (TAKE THE CROWN, THE WATERCOOLER), and her chosen-sister and director, Alyssa Medel (THREE DOTS, PINAY). Marianne wrote MEKENI to honour hard-working migrant parents who strive to provide their children with better futures despite all the difficulties they are forced to overcome; language barriers, cultural differences, and apathy from their offspring. MEKENI showcases the strength and vulnerability a father and daughter need in order to overcome migrant barriers and welcome healing.
MEKENI, featuring Asian-NZ creatives who are slowly and continuously finding ways to feel at home, is a vehicle for some of Aotearoa’s freshest and most groundbreaking filmmakers to hone their skills and be mentored through the filmmaking process. We invite you to be part of this world-first telling that is: the story of MEKENI.
As part of Someday Stories Series 5
Film premieres at 11am, Wednesday 8 September
Streaming on PlayStuff, RNZ, and Māori Television On Demand
As well as the Someday Stories website, Facebook, YouTube, and
Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'
The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>
Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus
Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>
Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting
Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>
Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl
A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>
Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground
Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>
Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry
After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>
Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland
Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>
LATEST HEADLINES
- CULTURE
- HEALTH
- EDUCATION
- Filipino Film Makes History And Tugs On Heartstrings 11:23 AM | Elephant Publicity
- The New Zealand Comedy Trust calls for increased support 10:58 AM | NZ Comedy Trust
- Boom time for Bird of the Year 10:17 AM | Go Eco
- Deals expand iHeartRadio offering for Kiwi sports lovers 9:55 AM | NZME.
- Justin Bieber: Our World to Premiere Worldwide on Amazon 9:51 AM | AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ
- Buddy Cancelled: The Day The Music Died….. Again 07/09/21 | Showbiz Christchurch
- Students Receive International Recognition in Competition 07/09/21 | Keep NZ Beautiful
- My inconvenient truth – don’t let it be yours! 11:32 AM | Conor English
- Partners open community vaccination centre in Tokoroa 11:25 AM | Waikato District Council
- New Respiratory Disease Report Highlights Back-to-school Asthma Risk And Inequit... 7:24 AM
- MidCentral DHB Facilities Move To Alert Level 2 07/09/21 | MidCentral District Health Board
- Canterbury DHB makes changes to visiting at its facilities 07/09/21 | Canterbury District He...
- Creating hope through action on World Suicide Prevention Day 07/09/21 | Life Matters Suicide...
- Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 7 September 07/09/21 | Ministry of Health
- Taranaki Students Graduate and become Global Citizens 9:58 AM | Venture Taranaki
- Otago Polytechnic Prepares Return At Level 2 07/09/21 | Otago Polytechnic
- Ten University Of Canterbury Research Projects Gain $23m MBIE Funding 07/09/21 | University ...
- Why This Athlete Switched The Volleyball Court For The Rugby Field 06/09/21 | Wintec
- College of Creative Arts affirmed among Best of the Best 06/09/21 | Massey University
- Success At Fashion Design Awards Paves Way For EIT Student 03/09/21 | Eastern Institute of T...
- Using augmented reality to revisit ‘first contact’ 03/09/21 | University of Auckland
- Wellington
- Christchurch
- Auckland
- SAPPHIC LAKE at BATS Theatre, The Dome, 1 Kent Tce - Shining highlights; could b...
- SILENT SPRING REVISITED: RACHEL CARSON’S FIGHT FOR NATURE at NORTHLAND COMMUNITY...
- GAYS IN SPACE at BATS Theatre, The Random Stage, 1 Kent Tce - An excellent, joyo...
- SUPER,NATURAL at Te Auaha - Tapere Nui, 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro - A playground r...
- MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL at Opera House - A laughter filled time of theatrical fun
- RED! at Michael Fowler Centre - Inspired blend of children’s perspectives and pr...
- WINDING UP at Circa One, Circa Theatre, 1 Taranaki St, Wellington Waterfront - A...
- DANCE DANCED DANCING 2021 at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Bo...
- ONEONE - MATARIKI 2021 at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Boule...
- DANCE DANCED DANCING 2021 at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Bo...
- FRANKENSTEIN at The Court Theatre, Bernard Street, Addington - Detailed, well-pa...
- FRANKENSTEIN at The Court Theatre, Bernard Street, Addington - Leaves you questi...
- ONEONE - MATARIKI 2021 at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora, 2 Worcester Boule...
- MAURI TAU at Online - Can transport the listener anywhere they need to be
- GREEDY CAT ONLINE at The Pumphouse, Takapuna - Lively, amusing and likely to ins...
- THE FIREBIRD at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre - Aotea Centre - The triumph of renewal a...
- PORK AND POLL TAXES 人頭猪税 at Herald Theatre, Aotea Ce...
- INFLATED REBEL at Q Theatre Loft - A sensuous, seamless structure of vignettes
- PORK AND POLL TAXES 人頭猪税 at Herald Theatre, Aotea Ce...
- KARANGA at Q Theatre, Rangatira - Potent feminine energies that characterise man...
- WALK WITH ME at Monterey Cinema Takapuna 32-34 Anzac Street Takapuna, Auckland -...