Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World of WearableArt (WOW) cancels 2021 WOW Awards Show

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: World of WearableArt

World of WearableArt (WOW) has made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 WOW Awards Show, after postponing in late August in the hopes of rescheduling to an alternative date.

Chief Executive David Tingey says the decision had been made in consultation with WOW’s strategic partners, Wellington City Council and WellingtonNZ.

“This has been a very tough decision but we’ve had to accept that we have no other choice. We’ve explored every option with our strategic partners WCC and WellingtonNZ. There are many layers involved in rescheduling an event of WOW’s scale and complexity. Among the factors we considered was the time needed for rehearsals, key cast and crew availability, production partner and equipment availability and the ongoing uncertainty of Aotearoa’s Covid-19 alert levels. In the end we came to the conclusion that we needed to face reality, the risks were just too high.”

“We thank our strategic partners WCC and WellingtonNZ for their continued support through this incredibly challenging time. Together we agreed that this decision to cancel would place WOW in the strongest position possible to ensure its success and sustainability for next year and into the future.”

WOW Founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff says the organisation was working on a new format to complete the 2021 competition.

“It is with heavy hearts we find ourselves in this position. The creative vision, resilience and determination shown by all designers who entered this year and the massive team who work to stage the show each year has been nothing short of incredible. We are working now on how we can complete the 2021 WOW Awards Competition, albeit in a different form. We will announce the new format as soon as we are able to.”

Mayor Andy Foster says: “We are all gutted by this but working closely together it has become clear that the latest Covid outbreak and uncertainties around alert level rules have made the risks and hurdles just too high for WOW to deliver the normal amazing show in 2021.

“WOW brings huge benefits to our city economy, vibrancy and provides significant employment for performers, artists, trades and support teams. We will continue to work in close partnership to support delivery of an incredible WOW show in 2022. To the WOW team, designers, sponsors and all WOW fans the message is ‘WOW will be back on in Wellington.’”

WellingtonNZ Chief Executive John Allen says it is extremely disappointing that this decision has had to be made.

“We feel for the WOW team, the tens of thousands of people who had booked tickets and were looking forward to the show and all the city’s hospitality, tourism and retail businesses who enjoy a huge business boost as a result of WOW and are already facing big Covid challenges. Our heart goes out to them all. We’ll be doing everything we can to attract visitors and drive business activity in Wellington over the next few months.

“WellingtonNZ will work with WOW as they look at a new format to complete the 2021 competition.”

Tingey adds “while this current chapter is incredibly challenging for us, it is by no means the end of the story. We will be back and look forward to once again bringing artists and audiences together to celebrate creativity, possibility, and perseverance.”

All 2021 ticket holders will be contacted directly to confirm whether they would prefer a refund, transfer to 2022 or to support WOW by gifting the full or partial value of the ticket.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from World of WearableArt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 