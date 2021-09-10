Fur Patrol’s PET tour postponed until February 2022

Due to COVID and suspended travel between New Zealand and Australia, Fur Patrol have postponed the PET 21st Anniversary tour until 2022.

"In light of the current Covid-flavoured situation both here and across the Tasman, we have made the difficult call to further postpone our tour until March 2022,” says Fur Patrol frontwoman, Julia Deans.

“We're really bummed that we won't get to play together and for you this year, but when it does finally happen it is going to be A-fucking-MAZING!"

With core Fur Patrol band member, drummer Simon Braxton, living in Melbourne and currently unable to travel to New Zealand until the travel “bubble” is back in place; the band have postponed the tour by another few months. The PET 21st birthday tour was originally scheduled for September then postponed to November, now to the end of February.

With the postponement comes positive news with a date now scheduled for Nelson.

“We are so excited about these shows,” continues Julia. “It will be worth the wait!”

The PET 21st birthday tour - celebrating 21 years since the release of the iconic album - will see Fur Patrol play PET in its entirety.

The tour now kicks off in the North Island on Friday February 25 at Totara Street in The Mount. Fur Patrol heads to The Playhouse in Nelson on Thursday March 3 and Dive in Dunedin on Friday March 4. Christchurch is on Saturday March 5 at The Good Home, Ferrymead. The tour heads back to the North Island on Thursday March 10 to Auckland’s Tuning Fork then to Paisley Stage in Napier on Friday March 11 before the tour wraps with an almighty bang at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday, March 12.

All tickets will remain valid for the new shows, however if you are unable to attend then refunds will be made available for two weeks.

Tickets are on sale and available from www.undertheradar.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz (Auckland/Tuning Fork) or www.totarast.co.nz (Tauranga).

In April this year, Fur Patrol released the 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue of PET - their much-loved debut album, which spawned five singles, including ‘Andrew’, ‘Holy’, the chart-topping ‘Lydia’ and previously "hidden" track 'Bottles & Jars'. Buy the vinyl here.

Don’t miss the chance to hear PET in its entirety, live, now in 2022!

Fur Patrol – Celebrates 21 years of PET: Friday February 25 - Totara Street, The Mount with Na Noise*

Thursday March 3 - The Playhouse, Nelson

Friday March 4 - Dive, Dunedin with Death & the Maiden

Saturday March 5 - The Good Home Ferrymead, Christchurch with Mousey

Thursday March 10 - Tuning Fork, Auckland with Na Noise**

Friday March 11 -- Paisley Stage, Napier with Soft Plastics

Saturday March 12 - San Fran, Wellington with Soft Plastics Tickets on sale from www.undertheradar.co.nz

*Tickets from www.totarast.co.nz

**Tickets from www.moshtix.co.nz

© Scoop Media

