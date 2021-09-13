Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tonight On Te Ao With Moana – On Māori Television

Monday, 13 September 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Maori Television Service

Māori Television’s award-winning current affairs series, TE AO WITH MOANA, marks the beginning of Māori Language Week with a look at the international scene – tonight at 8.00 PM.

Host Moana Maniapoto – herself a celebrated recording artist – says music has always been a potent force for language revitalisation, pointing to Dalvanius, Sir Howard Morrison and

Prince Tui Teka through to Six60 and now Lorde.

Moana and the Tribe release a new single today; ‘Āio Ana’ is a collaboration in Māori and Sámi with Scotty Morrison and Paddy Free, featuring the vocals of iconic Sámi vocalist Mari Boine.

“It feels like reo Māori music has finally hit the mainstream,” says Maniapoto.

“But according to the Māori Language Commission, Māori is still considered an endangered language – and it’s not the only language. Tonight, I speak to three activists from around the globe including Mari Boine from Norway.”

The show also features a story looking at the relationship between the Black Power and former Prime Minister Robert Muldoon as told by gang advocate Denis O'Reilly.

TE AO WITH MOANA – tonight at 8.00 PM on Māori Television.

