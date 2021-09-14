Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Junior by Conor Maxwell

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre

Graduate of UK’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) takes the Hamilton stage in locally created black comedy, as part of The Meteor’s creative development programme ‘Boil Up’.

Cambridge-based actor Julia Watkins is no stranger to the Waikato arts community, having appeared in numerous plays and musicals with BlackBox Creative, Bold Theatre, Carving in Ice, and Hamilton Playbox.

Though not to be defined by her love for recreational theatre, the Britain-born mother of two, now living in Cambridge, NZ graduated from the UK’s most prestigious drama school alongside actors like Ralph Fiennes, Kenneth Branagh, and Clive Owen.

From September 22-26 Watkins appears on stage as a long-suffering matriarch and widow in the play ‘Junior’, written and directed by Waikato-based playwright and secondary school teacher Conor Maxwell.

The result of ‘Boil Up’, “’Junior’ is a murder mystery, it’s a comedy, it’s a family drama, it’s a look into the life of a family who is every bit as abnormal as the next family,” says Maxwell.

Watkins takes a professionally relaxed approach to working on original pieces with younger artists.

“It’s so exciting and inspiring to engage with the younger performers in our community, we say they’re the next generation and I really love engaging in the theatre and conversations that are important to them” says Watkins.

Alongside Watkins ‘Junior’ features an ensemble of acclaimed Hamilton-based actors including musician Antony Aiono, Benny Marama (from The Meteor), and improv artist Stephanie Christian.

No stranger to the stage either, Maxwell is looking forward to the community experiencing a different flavour from his menu.

“With ‘Junior’ I’ve moved away from a rom com about twenty year olds, and have instead written a grittier black comedy about what a lifetime of hurt can do to a family. It’s spicy and irreverent, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

A new Creative Development Projects ‘Boil Up’ exisits to develop and support original works made in the region like ‘Junior’ from conception to performance.

“This time all of the participants who saw their project through to Boil Up’s final workshop are getting showings of their full production at The Meteor, thanks to the encouragement and mentorship from the programme,” says Maxwell.

‘Junior’ is one of eight new original works created in the Waikato, and the first of four projects that will appear on stage at The Meteor between now and November.

Also showing this year are: ‘Elsie’ by Lily Empson, ‘Atāmira’ by Hinerangimarie Berryman, and ‘wish i was there’ by James Smith.

To book tickets to any of the ‘Boil Up’ productions, visit www.themeteor.co.nz and for updates on ‘Junior’ follow ‘Junior by Conor Maxwell’ on Facebook.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meteor Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 