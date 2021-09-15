Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lockdown Shopping Trends Revealed

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: PriceSpy

 

PriceSpy data reveals how Kiwis are keeping busy to help time ‘fry’ by

New data released from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, reveals what Kiwis have been looking to buy across Alert Level 4 lockdown.

And whilst popularity for bread makers has risen once again, up +74 per cent year on year*, the biggest growth across this lockdown has come from that of fryers, increasing significantly by +285 per cent year-on-year.

 Most-popular shopping categories on PriceSpyYear-on-year click data
1Fryers (including air fryers)+285%
2.Graphic cards+176%
3.Fitness watches+105%
4.Espresso machines+99%
5.Bread makers+74%
6.Board games+74%
7.Ebook readers+59%
8.LEGO+56%
9.Multifunction printers+57%
10.Hair trimmers and clippers+51%

Year on year click data (17th August to 6th September 2021 vs 17th August to 6th September 2020)

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “Following New Zealand’s sudden move to Alert Level 4 last month, it’s really interesting to see how consumers shopping behaviours have once again changed. Our data indicates people are looking to buy items that help pass the time, keep them entertained and offer the opportunity to create delicious-tasting food.

Bread makers were a huge hit in lockdown last year but this year’s big lockdown trend appears to be coming from the shopping category of fryers, increasing + 285 per cent year on year.”

But what’s so special about fryers?

Liisa continues: “Though fryers per se might not sound too exciting, when we look across what the most-popular ‘fryer’ products are that people are looking to buy, we have a clear theme shaping up - air fryers!

“Air fryers have been steadily growing in popularity for some time however it’s fair to say lockdown seems to have heightened the demand even more, most-probably as a result of takeaways, cafes and restaurants not operating - and people wanting to enjoy delicious-tasting food and a healthier alternative to traditionally fried food.

“In fact, some might say air fryers have a bit of a cult following, with Air Fryer recipe Facebook fan pages attracting thousands of followers.

“There’s no doubt this shopping category is one to keep a close eye on and it will be interesting to see whether demand continues to grow as alert levels change.”

“As well as cooking, with schools being closed and parents juggling kids at home alongside work and home schoolings, other big lockdown shopping categories this time around include LEGO, board games and ebook readers.

“And with cafes closed, it seems people simply can’t go without their daily caffeine hit, as popularity for espresso machines also grew in numbers, up +99 per cent year-on-year.

Liisa concludes: “No matter what you’re looking to buy to help you get through lockdown, we always recommend people carry out important price research before they buy.

“This important buying step can help save hundreds of dollars in the long run and using a price comparison site or app, like PriceSpy, is quick, free and easy to do.”

Notes to editor:

* Year-on-year click data for bread making machines (17th August to 6 September 2020 vs 17th August to 6 September 2021)

Most-popular fryer appliances listed on PriceSpy:

Most-popular fryer appliances listed on PriceSpyPrices ranges listed on PriceSpy
Philips Avance Collection Airfryer XXL HD9650$545.29 - $599
Philips Daily Collection Airfryer HD9218$189.99 - $349.99
Philips Smart Airfryer XXL HD9861$679.99 - $759
Breville BOV860BSS$439 - $729

Sunbeam Halo+ AF5000

$198 - $399

