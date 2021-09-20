Global Superstar Dua Lipa Announces New Zealand Tour

Future Nostalgia Tour Confirmed For November 2022!

Global superstar,has today announced her long-awaited return to New Zealand in 2022 on her world-wideperforming at Auckland’s Spark Arena on

Tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) Thursday, September 23.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning at 1pm Wednesday September 22, concluding at 1pm Thursday September 23.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz

One of the world’s biggest artists right now, with a swag of hit singles, top selling albums, international awards and accolades to her name, Dua Lipa represents the true definition of a modern day phenomenon – singer, songwriter, performer, style creative and philanthropist.

Dua Lipa’s second studio album Future Nostalgia (2020), has dominated the airwaves and delivered six extraordinary hit singles in New Zealand; ‘Don’t Start Now’ (4 x Platinum), ‘Physical’ (Platinum), ‘Hallucinate’ (Gold), ‘Break My Heart’ (Platinum), ‘Levitating’ (3 x Platinum), ‘We’re Good’ (Gold) with current single ‘Love Again’ spinning across multiple networks. The #1 album is double platinum and remains in the Top 10 following a staggering 77 weeks.

In addition, Dua Lipa’s colab with Sir Elton John ‘Cold Heart’ is currently Top 10 at #5.

Dua sent a message to her fans; ‘I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to New Zealand, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party’.

Dua Lipa’s eponymous debut album has eclipsed 6 million sales worldwide, with single sales reaching 80 million and the video for her break-out hit “New Rules” (“the song that changed my life,” she says), made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views on YouTube. She made BRIT Award history in 2018 as the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist. She then went on to receive two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for “Electricity,” her collaboration with Silk City the following year. At the end of 2019, Dua performed her Number 1 global hit single ‘Don’t Start Now’ at the MTV EMAs, ARIAs and AMA’s in the lead up to the release of her latest album, Future Nostalgia. Her sophomore record was released in March 2020 and surpassed 294 million streams in its first week and has now exceeded 6 billion streams across all of its tracks. Future Nostalgia won Best Pop Vocal album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in March 2021 and was nominated for a further 5 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and also holds the record for the most streamed album in a single day by any British female artist. Dua is the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. She has also had the longest run of 3 tracks in the British top 10 by a female artist since 1955 and the album has spent 26 weeks in the top 10 since its release.

This is sure to be an electric evening of non-stop hits, one New Zealand fans will not want to miss. Catch Dua Lipa LIVE IN 2022!

DUA LIPA

FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR

NEW ZEALAND 2022

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 AT 2PM (LOCAL TIME)

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, September 22, 1pm – Thursday, September 23, 1pm

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: dualipa.com & livenation.co.nz

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

###

© Scoop Media

