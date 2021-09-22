Friday Night Quiz Fundraiser For Lifeline

Featuring Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Jermaine Clement and others

This Friday 24 September at 7:30pm, all of New Zealand is invited to leave their lockdown woes behind and test their trivia knowledge with comedians Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and special guest Jermaine Clement – and raise much-needed funds for Lifeline Aotearoa.

From Northland to Invercargill, all ages are welcome to join and test their knowledge of Kiwiana, Pop Culture & Brain Games – and you don’t need to be a brainiac to win a prize.

Guests will include comedian Tarun Mahonbai and Flight of the Conchords’ Jermaine Clement, with Neil from Villany on music.

Entry is a $10 donation using the Vidzing online event streaming platform, which is generously offering its services free of charge so that every dollar donated goes to Lifeline. Funds will support Lifeline’s trained counsellors who are providing mental health support to all Kiwis, especially those struggling with lockdown related challenges.

This is an all-ages event. People in families are encouraged to join separately to compete against each other—and the rest of New Zealand.

With comedian turned quiz master, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer

Event Date and time: Friday 24 September 2021, 7:30pm - 8:30pm

Book now: vidzing.tv

Special Guest Appearances: Neil from Villainy, Tarun Mahonbai, Jemaine Clement, and others.

Cost: Donation minimum $10

Supporting: All proceeds to Lifeline Aotearoa

Prizes: Three teams will win a Crystal Trophy each – but the real win is raising money to support Lifeline.

