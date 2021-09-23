Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Covid Causes Cancellation Of Cubbin Concerts

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: Cubbin Theatre Company

There’s a Silver Lining – A New Album and December Concert in The Great Hall


“It’s been a tough call”.

That from Cubbin Theatre Company director, Melanie Luckman.

The Cubbin Concert series was to have seen five carefully crafted concerts for the under-5s hit stages around Christchurch and Rangiora through ‘til December. However, Ms Luckman says the uncertainty around how Covid level lockdowns will pan out and when audience numbers will no longer be restricted has made it very difficult to lock things in.

“It was so hard for us to make this decision,” she says. “We have had to cancel four of the five concerts, at this stage planning to perform one concert on 8 December in the Arts Centre’s Great Hall,” she says. “At the end of October we will also be recording a live album without an audience but with a full band at Orange Studios. We don’t have a crystal ball and so we are instead focussing on what we are more sure about and are likely to be able to do.”

Ms Luckman says Cubbin will continue producing creative experiences for the under 5s but like everyone, they have to adapt to fit the current world we live in.

Info for ticket holders:

Ticket holders for shows that have been cancelled (Rangiora, Lyttelton Arts Factory and The Piano) will be contacted via Eventbrite and all details will be put on their Facebook page.

Cubbin Concerts are generously supported by Creative New Zealand.

Original Cubbin Concert announcement: https://www.infonews.co.nz/news.cfm?id=122558

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cubbin Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 