Ara Ki Te Puna Kairangi - Premium Development Fund Round 2 Opens Today

Round 2 of Ara ki Te Puna Kairangi - The Premium Development Fund opens today, Thursday 23 September with a with a deadline of 1pm, 14 October 2021.

Applications will only be accepted if they are submitted through the portal on the funding page of Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) website before the published deadline. If you have not applied for NZFC funding before you will need to create an account on the portal first.

Updated Premium Development Fund Guidelines include additional information about the assessment process. We encourage applicants to read these carefully along with the updated Premium Fund Terms of Trade and the submission checklist, which can all be found here.

KEY DATES: Ara ki Te Puna Kairangi -The Premium Development Fund

OPENS: Thursday 23 September

CLOSES: Thursday 14 October 1pm

We aim to make funding decisions mid to late January 2022.

Kia haumaru te noho, kia atawhai tātou ki a tātou katoa.

Stay safe and be kind to one another.

