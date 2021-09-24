Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dr. David Beaumont Calls For A Radical Shift In The Health Care System And In The Health Of New Zealanders

Friday, 24 September 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Dr. David Beaumont

The delivery of healthcare is ripe for disruption. The health system is failing to meet the needs of the population as medical services become more specialised, more expensive and less sustainable. If the $4 trillion spent globally, each year, on health and wellbeing is anything to go by, patients are looking for a more whole-person and holistic approach to health.

Dr. David Beaumont has spent many years working in the health system — both here and in the UK — and is calling for a shift in the system. Dr. Beaumont believes it is time for not just system change, but meta-system change, the system beyond the system. Not only is the health system failing patients but doctors are becoming increasingly burnt out. A 2016 survey of senior New Zealand doctors found that nearly 50 percent were suffering one or more of the three symptoms of burnout: emotional exhaustion, cynicism or compassion fatigue, and doubt that one is making a difference. This finding can be seen around the world.

Positive Medicine, his new book, is an empowerment model which gives people the tools and a framework to become the experts in their own health, and to see how all aspects of their life are interlinked. Getting this right improves the quality of life and happiness.

‘We need to move into the prevention of disease,’ explains Dr. Beaumont. ‘In fact, we need to go even further beyond prevention of disease, to the enhancement of health. I propose that doctors provide the thought leadership for the revolutionary change to Positive Medicine to deliver the positive health that people are asking for.’

The current measure of health is based on the understanding that health is the absence of disease, this is no longer adequate for the changing world and does not serve the people, their whanau, or communities. Instead, Positive Medicine is based on more forward-thinking and whole person definitions, especially, “health is the ability to control our lives”. This is captured in the concept of the Māori word Rangatiratanga.

Based on the Māori Model of Health, Te Whare Tapa Whā, Positive Medicine will help people develop their own plan for life, health and happiness within the four pillars of health: physical health, psychological health, whanau/family health and spiritual health.

Positive Medicine gives practical advice and provides an accessible, challenging, thought-provoking view of how medical practice needs to change to become person-focused.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dr. David Beaumont on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 