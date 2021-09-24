Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

“Why Do Mothers Have To Fight So Hard For What Feels So Right?” Asks Documentary, Pacific Mother

Friday, 24 September 2021, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Pacific Mother

Kiwi freediving legend William Trubridge and his partner Sachiko Fukumoto say Aotearoa has the most enviable maternity system in the world; one which empowered Sachiko to birth their first baby at home, in water, supported by a midwife they knew and trusted.

The continuity-of-care model upon which Aotearoa’s maternity system is based defines the relationship between woman and midwife as a partnership in the truest sense, meaning women’s rights to informed choice are protected and upheld throughout the maternity journey.

But for all its successes, Aotearoa’s maternity system is still rife with challenges, and the couple’s new film, Pacific Mother asks what can be done to build maternity care systems that benefit entire communities.

Pacific Mother is the feature-length sequel to the short documentary Water Baby (2019), which followed Trubridge and Fukumoto’s first birth journey.

The film was selected for multiple international festivals, has been viewed by more than 8 million people around the world, and is currently used by many midwives and antenatal instructors to inspire birth choices.

Both documentaries have director Katherine McRae (Go Girls, Nothing Trivial and Shortland Street) and producer Migiwa Ozawa at the helm. Despite the hurdles COVID-19 has presented in pulling off a cross-regional film over the past two years, they hope to release Pacific Mother mid-way through 2022.

“We were surprised by the impact Water Baby had and knew we had only scratched the surface of the issues,” McRae says.

Pacific Mother journeys from Japan, to Hawaii, Tahiti, Rarotonga and Aotearoa to share interwoven stories of formidable women who live at one with the Pacific Ocean – freediving, spearfishing and paddling waka through its depths and playing with their children in its shallows – a stark contrast to fast-paced lifestyles of larger towns or cities.

These women are all mothers who experienced diverse births in hospital, at home and by the sea, with and without medical assistance. Fukumoto also meets Māori and Japanese midwives who share indigenous traditions and rituals around birth that have been lost over recent generations, and are now gradually being reclaimed.

Their stories demonstrate just how disconnected the global default maternity system is from the instinctive and cultural needs of mothers and families. They inspire a call to action on birthing rights, as well as a call for parents’ reconnection with their role as nurturers and protectors of their natural environment.

Producer Ozawa says there are many excellent documentaries about childbirth, but she wants to motivate people to think about how they – as individuals and families – can empower themselves to prepare for birth and the transition to parenthood, as well as how they can support others in this journey.

“If people do not know there is an alternative, nothing will change,” she says.

Pacific Mother is being independently funded by McRae and Ozawa, and has launched a Kickstarter campaign, to help with the costs of filming in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Mother on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 