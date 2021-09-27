Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Addington Cup Week 2021 - Event Update

Monday, 27 September 2021, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Addington Raceway and Events Centre

Addington Cup Week 2021, going ahead but not able to host the public if still at Alert Level 2 or with restrictions on mass gatherings.

Addington Cup Week 2021 dates – Location: Addington Raceway
IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day – Tuesday 9 November 2021
Show Day Races – Friday 12 November 2021

Addington Cup Week tickets scheduled to go on sale this week, have been put on hold pending Alert Level restrictions on mass gatherings.

For the first time in its 117-year history Addington Cup Week, held annually during the second week of November, may not have its full public capacity.

Tickets were due to go on sale this week but have been put on hold due to Alert Level 2 limiting crowds to 100 people. There is a lack of certainty that the venue will be able to be open to the public.

Addington Raceway CEO, Brian Thompson, says the races will still go ahead, but if the country is still under mass gathering restrictions it will not be possible to hold Cup Week as a publicly accessible event.

“We are planning for an Alert Level 2 event, where we can safely host the racing industry in 100 person groups in different parts of our facilities, with the ability to scale-up if we move to Alert Level 1 with no restrictions on mass gatherings, by the 19 October. Bring on Level 1!”

Thompson goes on to explain that if Level 1 is announced after 19 October there will not be sufficient time to prepare a full scale Cup Week event as Canterbury and New Zealand knows and loves.

At this stage (under the current restrictions) all hospitality packages, tickets to The Edge Public Village, Lindauer Lawn, and Punters Lounge, plus Show Day tickets to Spectators Bar have been put on hold. 

The Crossing Fashion Starts Here competition will be run online this year, with details available mid-October.

IRT are the main sponsors of Tuesday’s event and Director Richard Cole says they are hopeful that the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day will run under Level 1, “so that one of the nations most treasured race days can be open to all New Zealanders’.”

“If at Level 2, IRT looks forward to hosting industry participants in a safe environment and celebrating the exceptional quality of racing that is always prominent at harness racing’s most prestigious race day.”

This year, more than ever, we are hoping to bring you two amazing race days. We thank you for your patience as we navigate our way through these uncertain times and will keep you updated as we move Alert Levels. In the meantime, make sure you are following our social pages to keep up to date. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

