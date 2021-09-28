Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ASB Auckland Marathon To Be Postponed

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: ASB Auckland Marathon

Organisers of the ASB Auckland Marathon have today confirmed that the event will not be taking place as planned on 31 October 2021.

With the original event date quickly approaching, and uncertainty on when Auckland will move down to Alert Level 1, it became clear that the event could not be held on its original date.

Thanks to the support of event partners and key stakeholders, organisers are pleased to announce that the 2021 ASB Auckland Marathon has been rescheduled to Sunday 23 January 2022.

ASB Auckland Marathon Race Director Sam Ellis thanked all involved for their support in moving the event to 23 January 2022.

“It’s no easy feat to move an event the size of the ASB Auckland Marathon and I’d like to thank all involved for working so closely with our team to find a new date for the event,” said Ellis. “This year we’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ASB Auckland Marathon, and while it will now be a few months later than originally planned it’s great that we can still mark the occasion and welcome thousands of runners back to the streets of Auckland.

“The current COVID-19 Delta outbreak and subsequent lockdown has thrown up more than a few challenges for our team, as well as that we need to be at Alert Level 1 to be able to hold the event, meaning that our only option was to postpone the 2021 event,” he said. “We know that this news will be frustrating and disappointing for our runners, especially given all of the training they’ve put in, but hopefully the move will give them a bit more time to prepare to chase that PB as they cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

All registered participants for the 2021 ASB Auckland Marathon will be contacted by event organisers regarding their entry and entries remain open for the rescheduled event.

For more information on the ASB Auckland Marathon visit https://aucklandmarathon.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASB Auckland Marathon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 