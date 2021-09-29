Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

IHC Art Awards 2021: Winners Announced

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

Dannilee Kokiri from Lower Hutt has won the IHC Art Awards for 2021 and a $5,000 prize.

Dannilee’s ‘The Chakra Forest’ was judged number one out of nearly 400 entries from artists with intellectual disabilities.

Fifteen-year-old Lily Reardon from Christchurch has won the Youth Award and $1,500 for her pen drawing ‘My Mind’. This is the first year the IHC Youth Award has been presented.

Matthew Tonkin from Auckland has won the L’affare People’s Choice Award and a prize of $2,000 for his screen print ‘Aeroplane’ after receiving more than 4,500 votes.

“This was another year of incredible art,” says IHC’s Janine Stewart. “I’ve been involved with the awards since their establishment in 2004 and every year there’s something new with an increase in alternative mediums this time around.”

The winners of the IHC Art Awards are selected by a judges panel of high-profile New Zealand artists. This year’s judges were Judy Darragh ONZM, Paul Hartigan and Otis Frizzell who completed the judging online due the nationwide lockdown.

The L’affare People’s Choice Award has been chosen by the public who were able to vote for their favourite artwork from thirty artworks put forward for the award.

The winners are:

First Place Winner – Dannilee Kokiri from Lower Hutt for her acrylic painting ‘The Chakra Forest’.

Second Place Winner Deshan Walallavita from Hamilton for his acrylic painting ‘Friesian Cow’.

Third Place Winner Emma White from Hamilton for her acrylic painting ‘Portrait of Amy Winehouse’.

Youth Award Winner Lily Reardon from Christchurch for her pen drawing ‘My Mind’.

L’affare People’s Choice – Matthew Tonkin from Auckland for his screen print ‘Aeroplane’.

Prizes

  • First place overall – $5,000
  • Second place overall – $3,000
  • Third place overall – $2,000
  • Youth Award – $1,500
  • L'affare People's Choice Award – $2,000

The IHC Art Awards were first held in 2004 and remain an annual highlight as a showcase for the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities. Entries are open to New Zealanders aged 13 or over with an intellectual disability regardless of whether they use IHC, IDEA Services or Choices NZ services.

The recent lockdown meant a gala awards ceremony, which was initially scheduled for the end of September to take place at Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, was unable to go ahead.

The Top 85 artworks are on show at the IHC Art Awards Pop-up Gallery at 69 Willis Street, Wellington, which is open to the public until 9 October. Many of the artworks will be auctioned via Trade Me from 30 September with 100% of the sale price going directly to the artist themselves.

“IHC would like to say a huge thank you to our major sponsors – The Holdsworth Charitable Trust and William Robbins,” says Janine Stewart.

“We’d also like to thank L’affare for sponsoring the L’affare People’s Choice Award and all those who get online to vote or buy a piece of extraordinary art.”

“Finally, thanks and congratulations to all the talented artists, and their supporters, from across the country who submitted artwork covering everything from sculptures, installations, and textile art, to painting and drawing.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IHC New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 