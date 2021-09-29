Show Me Shorts Film Festival - FOOTSTEPS ON THE WIND & FORBIDDEN TO SEE US SCREAM IN TEHRAN

STING collaborates with filmmaker MAYA SANBAR on animated short film which focuses on refugees and climate change

Winner of Oscar-qualifying Awards at Cinequest Film Festival & Flicker’s Rhode Island International Film Festival

Maya Sanbar’s animated short film, Footsteps On The Wind, tells the story of two siblings who go on a mysterious journey after tragically losing their parents. The 17-time Grammy Award-winning Artist Sting gave his refugee-inspired song “Inshallah” to Maya Sanbar so that she could create an animation film as a therapy tool for traumatised refugee children and to raise awareness of the growing refugee crisis around the world. It is the first animated short film ever made to a song by Sting. Footsteps On the Wind has won a variety of Awards including the Oscar-qualifying Awards at Cinequest Film Festival and Flicker’s Rhode Island International Film Festival.

To me, “Inshallah”- which means “if God is willing, then it shall come to pass” - sounded like a prayer that people in this situation may recite. I imagined myself in that circumstance, wanting to bring my family to safety in a very dangerous situation.” Sting

Footsteps on the Wind follows the plight of Noor and her little brother, Josef as they journey far away from home, orphaned from a devastating earthquake.

Director Maya Sanbar is a multimedia artist who can relate to the plight of refugees as her own family has a history of refugee displacement, her father having fled Haifa, Palestine in 1948. Maya joined forces with co-directors Gustavo Leal and Faga Melo, the founders of the Brazilian award-winning film production company Dirty Work to create an animated film to the haunting tune, Inshallah, produced by her company Chasing the Light Studio. Maya, who wrote the screenplay for the film with Pedro Paulo de Andrade, has worked on a variety of films and documentaries including Wajib, Freak Show, House in the Fields, The Idol, The Muslims Are Coming, The Time That Remains and Trouble The Water.

Footsteps On The Wind was co-produced by Kristín Ólafsdóttir, Gillian Gordon and Fernanda Zaffari. Kristin Olafsdottir’s latest films are Rebel Hearts, Against the Current and InnSæi. Olafsdottir's feature films and documentaries have been nominated and awarded at many film festivals including Sundance and Toronto International Film Festival. Gillian has produced successful TV series for the BBC, and ITV, worked as a development executive at Film & General Productions, Make Waves Media and ITV. Fernanda is a journalist with over 20 experience who has secured coverage for The World Cups, Oscar Awards, Elections in Europe, the refugee crises and most recently, the Covid pandemic.

Screenwriter Pedro Paulo de Andrade’s films have accumulated more than 50 awards, including the Grand Prize of the Brazilian Film Academy in the Best Fiction Short Film Category. Recently, Pedro wrote four episodes of the TV series Fathers, co-directed the short film Framed with Luiza Campos and wrote the manifesto for the Opening of the 27th Mix Brasil Film Festival. He is currently directing two feature films: The Remains and Open Rehearsal in addition to writing the feature film screenplay Wide Awake.

The screenplay was developed by Gillian and Award-winning published authors Sita Brahmachari and Onjali Q. Rauf.

Footsteps On The Wind will be screening at the Oscar-qualifying film festivals Tirana International Film Festival from Sept 24th - Sept 30th, Urbanworld Film Festival from Sept 29th - Oct 3rd and Encounters Short Film Festival from Sept 1st - Sept 30th and Show Me Shorts Film Festival from Oct 1st - Oct 21st.

www.footstepsonthewind.com



Farbod Arebili’s short film Forbidden to See Us Scream in Tehran highlights the current situation of Iranian women prohibited from singing and performing

Farbod Arebili’s short film Forbidden To See Us Scream In Tehran focuses on an Iranian woman who plans to change things by organizing an underground concert. This topical film which sheds light on the reality of banned western music in Iran which was put in place in 1979, Iranian women not being allowed to sing or perform publicly and live concerts being banned for female solo singers, has screened at a variety of film festivals including the Oscar qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival.

The frontwoman for an Iranian death metal band risks everything as she plots to call the cops on her own underground concert in the hopes that the raid will help her secure her asylum in another country.

Director/Writer/Songwriter Farbod Ardebili has been residing in the US since 2014. He is a Sundance Fellow and has written and directed several award-winning shorts. Ardebili has been recognized by numerous international film festivals such as Fantastic Fest, Cleveland International Film Festival, Show Me Shorts, Calgary International Film Festival, Sun Valley Film Festival, and many more.

Producer Viktorija Razevska is an LA based Director/Producer experienced in film development and production on over 75 projects (HBO, Comedy Central, MTV) including producing over 40 short films and two feature films (They Say It Can't Be Done, Yinz). She recently completed production directing for W Magazine and is currently in pre-production for three films she will be directing in mid 2021, in addition to completing her fourth episode of her art film series A Study in Discovery.

Co-producer Soroush Arayesh is an Iranian filmmaker. In the past few years, he has produced several short films which have screened at numerous renowned film festivals such as Cleveland International, Festival du nouveau cinéma, and Fantastic Fest.

Cinematographer Masoud Amini Tirani has participated in festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Rotterdam Festival and Tehran International Film Festival.

Forbidden To See Us Scream In Tehran will be screening at the Oscar qualifying festivals Calgary International Film Festival from Sept 24th - Oct 3rd and Show Me Shorts Film Festival from Oct 1st - Oct 21st. It will also be screening at SENE film festival from Oct 12th - Oct 16th.

https://www.farbodardebili.com/

