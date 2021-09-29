Taupō To Host 2024 Ironman 70.3 World Championship

- New Zealand set to host event in December 2024 after originally selected to host 2020 event

IRONMAN today announced that the 2024 IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship is set to be held in Taupō, New Zealand on 14-15 December 2024.

Taupō was originally selected to host the 2020 edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship which was cancelled due to the ongoing and widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taupō was then slated to host the event in 2022 before continued uncertainty around international travel led to next year’s event being shifted to St George, Utah, USA.

“We are pleased that the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship will be taking place at the home of IRONMAN in New Zealand, Taupō,” said Andrew Messick, President & CEO of The IRONMAN Group. “Taupō is a historic and iconic destination in the world of IRONMAN, and while the wait to compete there in a world championship event has been longer than we had hoped, we can’t wait to see the best IRONMAN 70.3 athletes from around the globe have an opportunity to race in December 2024.”

Geoff Meyer, Oceania Managing Director for The IRONMAN Group, added his appreciation for the collaborative work by all stakeholders to provide athletes from around the world the opportunity to race this unique destination that has embraced IRONMAN Group events for more than 20 years.

“It is great to see all of our stakeholders come together to lock in a new date and welcome the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship to Taupō after the cancelation in 2020 and shift in location for 2022,” he said. “The additional two-year wait will put us in a position to welcome many more athletes to Taupō than we would have been able to next year, as well as showcasing the region, and New Zealand as a whole, to a global audience.”

Mayor of Taupō, David Trewavas, said that the event would provide an opportunity to showcase the Taupō District, and New Zealand, to a global audience.

“We are proud to be the home of IRONMAN in New Zealand and are ready to show the rest of the world exactly why that is. We have been working closely with stakeholders and are very pleased to see both council and government support roll over to the new date,” said Mayor Trewavas. “We have already laid the foundations to host the world’s best, and we can’t wait to deliver an event like no other that will allow us to showcase both the Taupō District and New Zealand to the rest of the world. Bring on 2024.”

Stuart Nash, Minister of Economic and Regional Development and Tourism said that the region looked forward to welcoming the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship community in 2024.

“We are thrilled that Taupō has secured the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship for 2024. Taupō is regarded as a 'bucket list' destination for many of IRONMAN's global athletes, and we can’t wait to host them, their families and supporters alike in a World Championship format in 2024,” said Mr Nash. “The Government is supporting this event through its Major Events Fund; and we know it is going to be worth the wait."

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board CEO, Shane Heremaia, also welcomed the announcement.

“We support IRONMAN’s decision to reschedule Taupō’s hosting of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship to 2024 in light of the ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic and border issues,” said Mr Heremaia. “Ngāti Tūwharetoa stands ready to welcome the athletes, their support teams and whānau to enjoy Lake Taupō, our taonga (treasure).”

Looking Ahead

2022 – St. George, Utah, USA

The striking Southwestern community of St. George has been a host venue for IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlons since 2010. St. George’s breathtaking scenery and views of the surrounding red rock canyons have made the community an ideal destination for athletes for years. The city's walkable downtown area features great local fare and boutique shopping. It is also only a two-hour drive from the nightlife of Las Vegas, with its never-ending entertainment options. The course has historically begun in the beautiful Sand Hollow Reservoir before embarking on a bike course through picturesque Snow Canyon State Park prior to a run through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

2023 – Lahti, Finland

Situated in Southern Finland, Lahti is the gateway to Finnish Lake District and located less than an hour from Helsinki. This innovative community currently hosts the IRONMAN 70.3 Finland triathlon, which has become a favorite on the European IRONMAN 70.3 calendar. Lahti offers visitors the opportunity to experience national landscapes in the Päijänne National Park. Once visitors arrive in Lahti, everything is within walkable distance, including the city’s transport hub, restaurants, shopping and hotels. Sibelius Hall, where the race has been historically centered, is one of the world’s largest public wooden buildings built in Finland in the last 100 years. The course has historically begun in the beautiful Lake Vesijärvi, with a bike course that leads athletes through forests along lakes and across rolling hills surrounded by typical Finnish villages and followed by a flat and fast run course along the lakeside.

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Schedule Year Location Date 2022 St. George, Utah, USA Oct. 28-29, 2022 2023 Lahti, Finland Aug. 26-27, 2023 2024 Taupō, New Zealand Dec. 14-15, 2024

Further updates on the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship can be found at www.ironman.com/im703-world-championship.

