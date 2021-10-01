Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Detective-turned-author Transports Crime Fiction Fans To The Unpredictable Underworld In His Thrilling New Novel

Friday, 1 October 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Ian Austin

New Zealand-based author, Ian Austin, has returned with the launch of his fourth gripping crime novel, Bonded, due to hit shelves November 2021.

Bonded follows ex-cop and career-damaged Dan Calder, who readers may have come to know through the compelling storylines of Ian’s previous novels The Agency (2012), The Second Grave (2015) and Frozen Summer (2019).

In Bonded, Calder is thrown in at the deep end to help police make sense of a terrorist bombing plot at Auckland International Airport. After challenging the authorities’ view, and being dumped from the investigation, Bonded follows an aggrieved Calder who is hell bent on solving the audacious crime.

Inspired by his truly remarkable police career spanning both the UK and New Zealand, Ian captures the nuances and inner workings of the darker side of human behaviour, and the people working to uncover the truth. Crime fiction fans can expect unrivalled authenticity in Bonded’s powerfully evocative plot and protagonists.

While fictitious in storyline, Ian’s skillfully plotted novel draws on real-world career insights and personal experience. As an ex police officer, detective, covert specialist and private investigator, Ian’s natural storytelling ability transports his readers to the thrilling and unpredictable world he once was a part of.

UK-born but now living in Tuakau, New Zealand, Ian’s own police career came to a confronting end in Southampton on Christmas Eve, 1991, when a deadly beating left him with a life-limiting brain injury.

Recovering through diagnosis of his terminal injury, depression and eventual breakdown, Ian began writing in 2010. Driven by his own battle of survival and the awareness that his life left on earth is limited, Ian’s personal story of transformation is equally a fascinating, compelling and heart-warming one to discover.

Adding a very-modern spin on the traditional book launch, Ian will be spoiling eager fans in his lead up to the release of Bonded by hosting an interactive murder mystery on his social media channels. Followers are invited to solve several virtual clues, leading them toward prizes and most importantly - the online location of Bonded’s official launch in November.

“I’ve worked so hard through the previous three books to create a character who has a personality, moral code and voice that demands attention. The Bonded story has its roots entwined within a real life story, almost too amazing to be true, and it’s that combination which means to me that Bonded is the best thing I’ve written”, Ian says.

While Bonded is officially released in November 2021, pre-sales are available now at ianaustinauthor.com. Fans can take part in Ian’s virtual murder mystery on social media by following @ianaustinauthor on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ian Austin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 