Something For Everyone At Jim Beam Homegrown 2022

The original all-Kiwi music festival, Jim Beam Homegrown has just announced a diverse mix of Kiwi greats and fresh new faces, in their first line-up release.

Acts for the March 2022 event include Drax Project, Shihad, Sir Dave Dobbyn, SACHI, Gin Wigmore, Mitch James, Katchafire, Kora, JessB, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Lee Mvtthews, Quix, The Upbeats, The Beths and many more!

Set across five stages on the stunning Wellington Waterfront, Jim Beam Homegrown attracts fans of all ages and all genres ranging from hip hop, rock and pop to roots, electronic and reggae.

This will be the 14th incarnation of the iconic festival which appears to be more popular every year! Early bird tickets on sale in August sold out in record time.

“We are humbled by the response from fans and their continued support for Kiwi music. We are really excited about this year’s line-up and how the event is looking across the board.” says Event Director Andrew Tuck.

Homegrown enjoys a reputation for its user-friendliness, with minimal queues, great facilities and production, as well as the unique ability to come and go from the festival as you wish. Safety is also paramount and as the event hosts upwards of 20,000 fans; organisers are pragmatic about running a major event in these uncertain times.

“We’ve had an interesting couple of years because of the pandemic but we’re feeling confident that by March next year things will have settled down. We have learned a lot and have safety protocols and procedures already in place. And we will, of course, take the government’s lead as to any recommendations they have, to keep people safe.", says Tuck.

The full line up announcement is scheduled for early November. Tickets are on sale now and can also be purchased through the new payment plan option, visit www.homegrown.net.nz.

