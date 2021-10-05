Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Something For Everyone At Jim Beam Homegrown 2022

Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: Jim Beam Homegrown

The original all-Kiwi music festival, Jim Beam Homegrown has just announced a diverse mix of Kiwi greats and fresh new faces, in their first line-up release.

Acts for the March 2022 event include Drax Project, Shihad, Sir Dave Dobbyn, SACHI, Gin Wigmore, Mitch James, Katchafire, Kora, JessB, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Lee Mvtthews, Quix, The Upbeats, The Beths and many more!

Set across five stages on the stunning Wellington Waterfront, Jim Beam Homegrown attracts fans of all ages and all genres ranging from hip hop, rock and pop to roots, electronic and reggae.

This will be the 14th incarnation of the iconic festival which appears to be more popular every year! Early bird tickets on sale in August sold out in record time.

“We are humbled by the response from fans and their continued support for Kiwi music. We are really excited about this year’s line-up and how the event is looking across the board.” says Event Director Andrew Tuck.

Homegrown enjoys a reputation for its user-friendliness, with minimal queues, great facilities and production, as well as the unique ability to come and go from the festival as you wish. Safety is also paramount and as the event hosts upwards of 20,000 fans; organisers are pragmatic about running a major event in these uncertain times.

“We’ve had an interesting couple of years because of the pandemic but we’re feeling confident that by March next year things will have settled down. We have learned a lot and have safety protocols and procedures already in place. And we will, of course, take the government’s lead as to any recommendations they have, to keep people safe.", says Tuck.

The full line up announcement is scheduled for early November. Tickets are on sale now and can also be purchased through the new payment plan option, visit www.homegrown.net.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Jim Beam Homegrown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 