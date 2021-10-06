Panto Is Back - Oh Yes It Is! BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes Christchurch This December

GMG Productions, Isaac Theatre Royal and Skope present

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

PANTO IS BACK - OH YES IT IS!

9 – 19 December

Isaac Theatre Royal | Pre-sales start today

Featuring KITA MEAN, the outrageous winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Back by popular demand ERIN WELLS from What Now? and

Broadway & West End star HAYDEN TEE



If you didn’t laugh, you weren’t there! Oh, no you weren’t! Pantomime, which bought so much joy and laughter to Christchurch last Christmas, is back for a second year. You could almost call it a tradition!

This year’s side-splitting family-friendly production at the Isaac Theatre Royal is BEAUTY AND THE BEAST but not as you know it. For starters, it stars RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under winner Kita Mean so anything could happen.

Erin Wells from What Now? in the lead role of Belle and Broadway and West End star Hayden Tee as madcap Greymouth the Wicked Wizard, revisit the ridiculousness of panto after their epic performances in Cinderella in 2020. They just couldn’t keep away and we know you won’t be able to either.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST has all the ingredients for a magical trip to the theatre, with hilarious slapstick humour, plenty of audience interaction and marvellous musical numbers that you will be singing for days afterwards, all in one magical show that is suitable for everyone to enjoy whether they are 3 or 103!

This year’s Season runs from 9-19 December and tickets are strictly limited. We know many of you kicked yourselves that you didn’t get there last year - Just saying. Be quick! Pre-sales start today and all remaining tickets will go on sale this Friday, 8 October at 9am via Ticketek.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be sure to make you laugh, cry and fall in love with a host of hilarious and hairy characters. For those who’ve been living under a rock, this is how our story, adapted by ingenious improviser Gregory Cooper (That Bloody Woman, MAMIL, Rumpelstiltskin, Cinderella) goes. Belle is imprisoned by an evil sorcerer in a castle with a hideous Beast and some other magical characters. Can the Beast break free from the terrible curse? Will Belle outwit the evil sorcerer? Can Belle fall in love with the Beast before the last petal falls from the enchanted rose? Oh, yes they can!

Relive this timeless classic jam-packed with panto antics, heroic deeds, glittering costumes, crazy comedy and dazzling special effects.

This sparkling new imagination of the enchanting fairytale is set to delight families who've missed out on live theatrical entertainment for much of the year.

GMG Productions, the team behind hit international productions of Madagascar, CATS, Singin' in the Rain, Cinderella and more, is assembling NZ's top talent to stage this tale as old as pantomime.

Principal cast

Belle - Erin Wells

Beast - Cameron Douglas

Tynes - Kita Mean

Greymouth the Wicked Wizard - Hayden Tee

Amberley the Good Witch - Rebekah Head

Maurice - Edwin Beats

Mrs Potts - Phoebe Hurst

Seymore Bottom - Trubie-Dylan Smith

Adult Ensemble

Jack Shatford, Lucy Sutcliffe, Nellie Evison, Gemma Kearney, Geena Hutton, Bryn Monk

Children’s Ensemble

Isla Palmer, Holly Palmer, Amelia Nicholls, Poppy Brown, Bronte Allpress Goudie, Molly McDowall, Romy Smith, Maddison McDonald.

Director - Gregory Cooper

Musical Director - Mark Bradley

Musical Supervisor - Andy Manning

Choreographer /Dance Captain - Gemma Kearney

Unleash your inner beast and grab your tickets before they sell out. Oh, yes they will!



© Scoop Media

