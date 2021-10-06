Silver Ferns Name Squad For Cadbury Netball Series

The Silver Ferns have confirmed a squad of 16 for this week’s three-match Cadbury Netball Series against Aotearoa Men, which starts on Sunday in Wellington.

Captain Gina Crampton and Tiana Metuarau return to the side after suffering adductor strain injuries in last month’s series against England. Gina and Tiana will be on managed loads as they build towards getting back on court.

Injured defender Sulu Fitzpatrick is also missing from the side as she remains in Auckland, with Silver Ferns Development Squad members Georgia Tong and Paris Lokotui retained for the series.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was looking forward to making further progress following last month’s series against England.

“This is a unique series for us with Aotearoa Men bringing something different to the court. There were areas where we definitely saw improvement over the three Tests with England, but it’s important that we also focus on the parts of the game that we couldn’t sustain against the Roses,” she said.

“Playing matches on three consecutive nights is another opportunity to test our athletes in an environment that is similar to what we will face at next year’s Commonwealth Games. We need to ensure we make the most of our time on court against a quality opposition as we look further ahead to next year and beyond.”

The Silver Ferns, who go into camp in Wellington on Thursday, will meet Aotearoa Men on Sunday night at TSB Arena with two further matches to be played on Monday and Tuesday nights.

All three matches will be live on Sky Sport while Sunday’s match will also be simulcast live and free to air on TVNZ 2.

Silver Ferns squad for Cadbury Netball Series

10, 11, 12 October in Wellington

Shooters:

Jamie Hume

Tiana Metuarau *subject to medical clearance

Grace Nweke

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Maia Wilson

Midcourters:

Gina Crampton (c)

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Claire Kersten

Shannon Saunders

Peta Toeava

Sam Winders

Defenders:

Karin Burger

Kelly Jury

Paris Lokotui

Georgia Tong

