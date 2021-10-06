Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Fun Auction Of ‘Funky Foxton’ Painting In Manawatū Arts Trail

Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

There will be laugher and banter when the Artitude group of local artists exhibit their works in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, as part of the Manawatū Arts Trail.

A painting by one of the group members, Z Goode, will be auctioned to art aficionados who will have to ‘put their mouth where their money is’. Every bidder will have to sing the praises of the colourful pop-art painting that captures Foxton’s most iconic buildings.

The auction of ‘Funky Foxton’ takes place from 1pm on Sunday 17 October, in the open foyer space of Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. The proceeds of the sale will go to a charitable cause.

“Last year we had a blast when we first participated in the Manawatū Arts Trail,” says Jill Hammond from Artitude. “So this year we wanted to do something special, here in Foxton.”

“When our group saw the cheerful and stunning ‘Funky Foxton’ take shape in our regular Tuesday workshops, we decided to put that one up for auction. It’s dear to all of us – a picture of our heritage town at its best, painted with Zane’s unmistakable sense of humour.”

The Manawatū Arts Trail runs in the weekend of 16-17 October, with over 100 artists involved in the event. This year there will be hubs of artists selling their works at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom in Foxton, Square Edge and Caccia Birch House in Palmerston North, as well as individual art studios across the district from Feilding to Ashhurst.

“The Trail is a unique opportunity for art lovers to view a diverse range of works,” says Dr Karen Seccombe, Artistic Director of Square Edge Community Arts. “Anyone who wants a great weekend out and about can meet some of the region’s talented and hard-working artists, and mix with other Manawatū locals to celebrate another year of tenacity and courage from the region’s creatives.”

“Creating ‘Funky Foxton’ was a group effort,” says Jill. “We talked about the idea together. One of us took the photos. Z got feedback from everybody, as he worked on painting his version of a fantastical Foxton. We love working as a group. We all learn from each other.”

There is a solid core of seven artists in the Artitude group that paints and draws – every Tuesday – in the open space of the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom facility in Foxton. Visitors and other artists are welcome to join the group, from 10am to 3pm.

Artitude will have some 50 art works on display and for sale from Friday 15 October to Tuesday 19 October, so people can also get a good look before and after the weekend. For more information visit https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/art-trail-manawatu-2021/palmerston-north.

