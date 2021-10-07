Free Club Member Management Solution Announced

Technology company, Sportsground Limited, has announced its release of member management software for every sports club in New Zealand for free.

The cloud solution called SuperCRM lets sports organizations accept online registrations, payments and renewal of membership.

CEO Mike Purchas stated, “Over ten years ago we became known as the free website guys. We still provide thousands of free websites for sports clubs today. Many clubs are struggling financially, so we’re proud to do the same thing with free member management software.“

The customer relationship management (CRM) solution has been developed as part of the Sporty.co.nz platform.

“Sporty already provides the official online registration system for NZ Rugby, NZRL, Netball NZ, Touch NZ and many other sports codes,” says Purchas.

“SuperCRM can be turned on so that every club gets a secure method of seeing, managing and communicating with their members.”

Sporty registers over 500,000 people into organised sport every year. It provides the competition management system that schedules almost every game of rugby, netball and league played in New Zealand. Sporty also provides the mobile apps used to live-score games.

The member management software includes a web form builder so clubs can set their own questions and collect the information they need to manage their club. It provides an eNewsletter builder and bulk email tool.

Sporty is a certified partner with Xero accounting software, completing the loop for financial management and reporting. It has recently extended this integration to automatically reconcile invoices between Xero and Sporty.

Purchas hinted at further developments in the future.

“We spend over $1 million each year extending the Sporty platform. Although we offer premium VIP options, most of our services start from $0 free. There’s some cool stuff in the pipeline. For example, check out the free HighlightCam mobile app that records a continuous 15 second video loop so you’ll never miss capturing a sporting highlight again. “

© Scoop Media

