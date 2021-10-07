Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bringing Nature Closer To The Classroom With Toyota Kiwi Guardians

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Toyota Kiwi Guardians is excited to announce the opportunity for children to win thousands of dollars to create their own green sanctuary at school.

The green space competition has been launched to encourage more children to connect with nature and conservation, as the Toyota Kiwi Guardians program inches closer to reaching the huge milestone of 100,000 medal claims.

“It’s really special that so many Kiwi kids have chosen to get out into nature and learn about how important protecting our environment is as part of Toyota Kiwi Guardians, so we are excited to continue to encourage this kaitiakitanga,” says Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Marketing, Andrew Davis.

The giveaway is being run through the Toyota Kiwi Guardians Facebook page. To enter, families are asked to comment why their school deserves to win $5,000 worth of plants to create their very own green space at school.

“Toyota Kiwi Guardians is delighted to help support our Kiwi kids restore our nature. Planting trees, shrubs and even veggies are a great way to start a lifelong journey of appreciating and protecting New Zealand’s environment,” says Geoff Ensor, DOC Director – Business and International.

“Toyota Kiwi Guardians is all about making it easy to connect with, enjoy, and restore our beautiful backyard.”

The Toyota Kiwi Guardians programme was launched in partnership between the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Toyota New Zealand in 2016, with the goal to educate children on the outdoors while embracing their role as young kaitiaki of Aotearoa.

It’s an accessible, activity-based programme aiming to increase Kiwi kids’ connection with nature by experiencing outdoor site and at home adventures. Each adventure has a unique medal assigned to it and, with over 120 to collect, that’s a lot of fun for children throughout New Zealand.

To claim their medal, children complete the form on the Toyota Kiwi Guardians website recounting their experiences. Two weeks later, a medal will arrive in the post, rewarding children for their efforts.

For more information visit www.kiwiguardians.co.nz

