50 YEARS OF FUN FOR ROUND THE BAYS - Supersaver Entries On Sale For Favourite Kiwi Fun Run

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 2:41 pm
Press Release: Round the Bays

Registrations open today for the 50th Round the Bays – with limited-edition tee shirts, commemorative medals and personalised participant bibs just some of the ways to celebrate the milestone.

Round the Bays will celebrate 50 years on March 6 next year. The iconic event was first held in 1972, and five decades on, 2022 will be a huge celebration befitting of the legacy of hundreds of thousands of Kiwis who have pounded the pavement along Auckland’s waterfront over the years.

The first Round the Bays had 792 registered participants. In the early days, entry fees were paid as cheques in the mail, and bib numbers were handwritten.

It has now grown to be New Zealand’s most sought-after fun-run for individuals, whānau and workmates, with participants choosing to walk, jog or run the 8.4km from the Ports of Auckland to the finish line on Vellenoweth Green at St Heliers.

“People who took part as kids with their parents are now bringing their kids. It’s been a drawcard team-building event year after year, or a reason to get into your favourite fancy dress,” Round the Bays event manager Vanessa Fleming, says.

“We have plans to make this the best year yet. Whether you run, jog or walk and talk, it’s a bucket-list event for all ages and fitness stages. It’s about getting out and having fun.”

Round the Bays has been instrumental in raising more than $3.15million in the past 20 years alone, through participant sponsorship – peer-to-peer fundraising – and donations from the event organisers Stuff Events.

The official charity for the 50th year is the Heart Foundation, who will receive $50,000 in cash plus a $50,000 Stuff media package.

The donation will help fund a new Heart Health van that will assist the foundation’s staff to visit more Auckland communities to perform heart health checks and provide information on heart health.

“We’re thrilled to be chosen as the official charity partner for Ports of Auckland Round the Bays 2022,” says Heart Foundation Head of Fundraising and Partnerships Alison Wheatley-Mahon.

“Another Heart Health van gives us the opportunity to reach people and groups across Auckland, where it is needed most, meaning we can visit more schools, workplaces, marae, shopping centres and sports clubs, as we continue to improve heart health and save lives.”

Stuff Events has also launched a $50,000 Youth Sports Fund to mark 50 years, with $10,000 being awarded every year for five years.

“Round the Bays wants to leave a legacy beyond being a must-do event in the summer, so we are excited to see how the fund will help Auckland youth.”

Supersaver entries open from today until midnight November 17, 2021

  • Adults $25
  • Children (5-15) $15
  • Infant (0-4) just $5
  • Family packages from $70

To enter, head to: roundthebays.co.nz

Everyone who takes part will receive a commemorative finisher’s medal. There are also limited-edition tee-shirts available to buy, and supersaver entries will receive a personalised, named bib posted to them.

Thank you to event partners Ports of Auckland, Nestlé, AIA Vitality, Under Armour and Pump.

