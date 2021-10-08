Michael Houstoun & Rodger Fox Big Band Confirm Invercargill Concert

Leading New Zealand musicians, classical pianist Michael Houstoun, jazz trombonist and bandleader Rodger Fox and their special guest, acclaimed blues vocalist Erna Ferry, have confirmed that they will be performing in Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Thursday, 21 October.

Rodger Fox said, “While many performers have cancelled tours due to uncertainty caused by COVID-19, we have made a commitment to our South Island tour and will definitely be on stage in Invercargill.”

Under Level 2, ticket sales will be limited to 400 for the Invercargill performance.

Houstoun and Fox were the headline act at the recent Wellington Jazz Festival and are long-standing friends. A chance meeting in Christchurch in 2014 led to an unlikely but superb combination of two of New Zealand’s pre-eminent musicians.

The Invercargill gig gives the city’s music lovers to experience the very best of jazz from the recent Wellington Jazz Festival.

Music critic Simon Sweetman, who reviewed the Houstoun-Fox gig at this year’s Wellington Jazz Festival, said, “Such a great band, an immaculate set of tunes – brave and bold and big but never too much, always familiar enough. A good time too, never a long time. This was the perfect Saturday afternoon concert. Such a good vibe.”

Jazz adaptations of classical music by Gino Vannelli, arranged by acclaimed composer Bill Cunliffe, will be performed at each event.

Michael Houstoun says, “Bill’s arrangements are pure pleasure. He is a jazz genius. He’s created something new with his arrangements without any betrayal of the original Vannelli inspiration.”

The concert will feature Warriors, a Bill Cunliffe original. Houstoun will play Warriors and feature on the piano in a rhythm/vocal version of Charles Trenet’s I Wish You Love sung by Erna Ferry. Erna Ferry will also present The Rolling Stones Classic Honky Tonk Women, a version of George Gershwin’s Summertime and the Peggy Lee classic I Love Being here With You.

The Big Band’s contribution is material from the American modern big band library. Houstoun said he admired Fox as a “fabulous musician and a wildman on the trombone.”

Please support the artists who are supporting Invercargill by securing your tickets now to hear Michael Houstoun, Erna Ferry, and the Rodger Fox Big Band in concert.

Invercargill concert details:

5.00 pm Thursday, 21 October at the Civic Theatre

Book at www.ticketek.co.nz

